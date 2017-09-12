Indicators: Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing

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Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing:

Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing.

Author: Mladen Rakic

 
Does this indicator repaint?
 
Alfred Todd:
Does this indicator repaint?
No.
 
Mladen Rakic:
No.

Nice. Looks good. I'll check it out this week.
 
Mladen Rakic:
No.


Dear Mladen,

 May you please add sound, pop, and email alarm to this incredible indicator?
Thanks

 

When i attach this indicator, somehow it is not showing up any signals... Can anyone help?

Files:
schaff.JPG  149 kb
 
ashokvicky:

When i attach this indicator, somehow it is not showing up any signals... Can anyone help?

From time to time you will have a case that you attach an indicator to a chart and nothing is displayed. If you open the data window, you shall see that the data is at correct places, but nothing is displayed on the chart

To fix : edit the code - change anything (random change will do) - compile the code - undo the change you did (reverting to the original code) - compile again. It will display

Here is the usual way how it is done :

Open the file for modifying (right click on the file in the indicators list and chose modify), type in the following (without the "") "// 012345", hit F7 or press the compile button, delete the "//012345" part, hit the F7 or compile button again, and it will work. If it does not, do that same thing again and the chances are that it will work.

There is nothing in the code that needs to be changed (hence the reverting of the mq4 file to original state) since it is not an issue of the code but a build 1090 bug

 
Mladen Rakic:

From time to time you will have a case that you attach an indicator to a chart and nothing is displayed. If you open the data window, you shall see that the data is at correct places, but nothing is displayed on the chart

To fix : edit the code - change anything (random change will do) - compile the code - undo the change you did (reverting to the original code) - compile again. It will display

Here is the usual way how it is done :

Open the file for modifying (right click on the file in the indicators list and chose modify), type in the following (without the "") "// 012345", hit F7 or press the compile button, delete the "//012345" part, hit the F7 or compile button again, and it will work. If it does not, do that same thing again and the chances are that it will work.

There is nothing in the code that needs to be changed (hence the reverting of the mq4 file to original state) since it is not an issue of the code but a build 1090 bug


thank you Mladen

all right

 

It is blank for me, can some one help


 
war357:

It is blank for me, can some one help


Nothing to do with that - that indicator doesn't use dlls at all

See previous posts - it was explained already what to do

 
Mladen Rakic:

Nothing to do with that - that indicator doesn't use dlls at all

See previous posts - it was explained already what to do


Thanx Bro, I will check

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