Indicators: Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing
Does this indicator repaint?
No.
Dear Mladen,
May you please add sound, pop, and email alarm to this incredible indicator?
Thanks
When i attach this indicator, somehow it is not showing up any signals... Can anyone help?
When i attach this indicator, somehow it is not showing up any signals... Can anyone help?
From time to time you will have a case that you attach an indicator to a
chart and nothing is displayed. If you open the data window, you shall
see that the data is at correct places, but nothing is displayed on the
chart
To fix : edit the code - change anything (random change will do) - compile the code - undo the change you did (reverting to the original code) - compile again. It will display
Here is the usual way how it is done :
Open the file for modifying (right click on the file in the indicators list and chose modify), type in the following (without the "") "// 012345", hit F7 or press the compile button, delete the "//012345" part, hit the F7 or compile button again, and it will work. If it does not, do that same thing again and the chances are that it will work.
There is nothing in the code that needs to be changed (hence the reverting of the mq4 file to original state) since it is not an issue of the code but a build 1090 bug
From time to time you will have a case that you attach an indicator to a
chart and nothing is displayed. If you open the data window, you shall
see that the data is at correct places, but nothing is displayed on the
chart
To fix : edit the code - change anything (random change will do) - compile the code - undo the change you did (reverting to the original code) - compile again. It will display
Here is the usual way how it is done :
Open the file for modifying (right click on the file in the indicators list and chose modify), type in the following (without the "") "// 012345", hit F7 or press the compile button, delete the "//012345" part, hit the F7 or compile button again, and it will work. If it does not, do that same thing again and the chances are that it will work.
There is nothing in the code that needs to be changed (hence the reverting of the mq4 file to original state) since it is not an issue of the code but a build 1090 bug
thank you Mladen
all right
It is blank for me, can some one help
Nothing to do with that - that indicator doesn't use dlls at all
See previous posts - it was explained already what to do
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Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing:
Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing.
Author: Mladen Rakic