is there any way in which we can browse the Treasury bond in MT4/5???

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as above....many thanks for your informaiton.....................
 

I just found the broker which is having it for MT5 (do not want to advertise the broker but you will see it from my images below):


And I opened sell trade now :)


 

my broker is XXXXXXXXXXX,mt4, no such one, but thanks anyway, never be easy to switch among terminal.........

--- Edited by moderator to remove Broker's name  ---

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