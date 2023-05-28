List of Keycodes for CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN?
user3822:
I tried searching for C++ Keycodes but nothing came up for C++, just different languages. I noticed the MQL4 help manual offers some examples, but I couldn't even find the ones that match up with the following example in the help manual:
I tried searching for C++ Keycodes but nothing came up for C++, just different languages. I noticed the MQL4 help manual offers some examples, but I couldn't even find the ones that match up with the following example in the help manual:
Search Google for an ASCII table. You'll find most of the values there.
Or you can test keys for yourself:
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam)
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) Print(lparam);
}
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) Print(lparam);
}
honest_knave:Gonna try it out now, thanks!
Search Google for an ASCII table. You'll find most of the values there.
Or you can test keys for yourself:
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam)
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) Print(lparam);
}
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) Print(lparam);
}
Thanks.
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#define KEY_LEFT 37
#define KEY_UP 38
#define KEY_RIGHT 39
#define KEY_DOWN 40
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_DOWN 98
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_LEFT 100
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_5 101
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_RIGHT 102
#define KEY_NUMLOCK_UP 104