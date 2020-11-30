Downloading from the market doesn`t work
Can`t download from the market. Nothing happens.
Thats odd.
Marco vd Heijden:Frustrating. should it end up in the indicator list?
Thats odd.
Thats odd.
Vladislav Andruschenko:yeah. nothing happens. it`s so strange. I have download stuff before.
Checked. all okay.
run the terminal. Go to the "Store" tab. And download indicator.
Check this
Andreas Nordin:So. The download works locally on my computer running mt4 but not on the VPS server running Mt4.
yeah. nothing happens. it`s so strange. I have download stuff before.
yeah. nothing happens. it`s so strange. I have download stuff before.
@Andreas Nordin
So, use MQL5 VPS and this issue will be solved.
- Wine does not support the Market section,
- Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in Metatrader treminal.
- and there may be some other particulatiries related to Windows XP 64-bit and Windows 2003 x64.
So, use MQL5 VPS and this issue will be solved.
Hello please provide logs from journal terminal and write ticket to the ServiceDesk
Eleni Anna Branou:And how do i do that?
The download places the indicator or expert in your computer's MT4 platform and then you have to synchronize it with your VPS in order to migrate it.
The download places the indicator or expert in your computer's MT4 platform and then you have to synchronize it with your VPS in order to migrate it.
Andreas Nordin:
And how do i do that?
And how do i do that?
But you mention VPS hosting above, so you must 've done this before.
Anyway, you apply the indicator or expert in question to your chart and then you right click on your VPS (in MT4 platform) and synchronize experts & indicators:
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