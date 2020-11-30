Downloading from the market doesn`t work

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Can`t download from the market. Nothing happens.
 
Thats odd.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Thats odd.
Frustrating. should it end up in the indicator list?
 

Checked. all okay.

run the terminal. Go to the "Store" tab. And download indicator.

Check this

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Checked. all okay.

run the terminal. Go to the "Store" tab. And download indicator.

Check this

yeah. nothing happens. it`s so strange. I have download stuff before.
 
Andreas Nordin:
yeah. nothing happens. it`s so strange. I have download stuff before.
So. The download works locally on my computer running mt4 but not on the VPS server running Mt4.
 
Andreas Nordin:
So. The download works locally on my computer running mt4 but not on the VPS server running Mt4.
The download places the indicator or expert in your computer's MT4 platform and then you have to synchronize it with your VPS in order to migrate it.
 
@Andreas Nordin
  • Wine does not support the Market section,
  • Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in Metatrader treminal.
  • and there may be some other particulatiries related to Windows XP 64-bit and Windows 2003 x64.
Besides, if you use the suggestion of Eleni Anna Branou (previous post) so you will not lose activation, and if you use some other external VPS so you will lose activation (because in this case - you should download the Market product directly from Metatrader/Market page located on VPS, and it is +1 activation).

So, use MQL5 VPS and this issue will be solved.
[Deleted]  
Hello please provide logs from journal terminal and write ticket to the ServiceDesk
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
The download places the indicator or expert in your computer's MT4 platform and then you have to synchronize it with your VPS in order to migrate it.
And how do i do that?
 
Andreas Nordin:
And how do i do that?

But you mention VPS hosting above, so you must 've done this before.

Anyway, you apply the indicator or expert in question to your chart and then you right click on your VPS (in MT4 platform) and synchronize experts & indicators:

 

 

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