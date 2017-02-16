Will my MT4 application continue to trade my EA when the app is closed & my system is switched off?
Basically, what the question suggests. Can I close down my MT4 application as well as my system when its connected to an MQL5 Hosting plan and the platform will still run?
- VPS on MT4
- notification on mt4 (mobi).
- Download Market Data through API?
Isn't that what it suppose to do ?
What do you think this hosting service was created for?
AA8A5837:
Basically, what the question suggests. Can I close down my MT4 application as well as my system when its connected to an MQL5 Hosting plan and the platform will still run?
Basically, what the question suggests. Can I close down my MT4 application as well as my system when its connected to an MQL5 Hosting plan and the platform will still run?
Yes, if you migrate everything (EA, indicators) correctly through VPS synchronization, then they will work with your computer turned-off.
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