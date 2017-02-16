Simple moving average dead cross conditions (iMa crossover)

New comment
 

I want to build an EA that sell 1 lot when I have a moving average crossover, no take profit or stop loss

 First I check if there were no crossover in the previous bar 

iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  >  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)

then if there is a crossover 

 iMA(Symbol(),0,2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  <  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)

 

Are this conditions good?

 

// Check conditions

if ( ( iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  >  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0) && ( iMA(Symbol(),0,2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  <  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0) )))

   {  SELL(Symbol(),1,0,0,0,"sell 1") ;}

 

IMA CROSSOVER 

 

 

To work only with completed bars is this the way?

thank you 

int PreviousBarCount = 0;

extern bool      CompletedBars = true;    

-------------------------------------

// Check for completed bars

  if ((PreviousBarCount==Bars) && CompletedBars)

 

Your code
if( (iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  >  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)
&&  (iMA(Symbol(),0,2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)  <  iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0) ))){
   SELL(Symbol(),1,0,0,0,"sell 1") ;
}
if a > b && b < a will never be true.
Write self-documenting code.
double fastCur = iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
double fastPre = iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double slowCur = iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)
double slowPre = iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)
bool  isUp = fastCur > slowCur;
bool wasUp = fastPre > slowPre;
bool cross = isUp && !wasUp;
if(cross){
   SELL(Symbol(),1,0,0,0,"sell 1") ;
}
 

 if a > b && b < a will never be true.

huge mistake, thank you 

  

I realized that this way I'm opening trades in the wrong bar, I don't want to work with open bars but closed bars only

should I add 1 to the shifts?

 

double fastCur = iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double fastPre = iMA(Symbol(),0,2,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2);
double slowCur = iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1)
double slowPre = iMA(Symbol(),0,10,1,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2)
bool  isUp = fastCur > slowCur;
bool wasUp = fastPre > slowPre;
bool cross = isUp && !wasUp;
if(cross){
   SELL(Symbol(),1,0,0,0,"sell 1") ;
}
 

 

this is what I get adding 1 to the shift

 where I have the yellow arrow  there is the dead cross and in the next bar the EA goes short at the open price (red arrow)

 
Exactly what you said you wanted.
 

thanks to you, I did it also with a couple of custom averages 

icustom 

New comment