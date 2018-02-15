Indicators: Dsl - MACD
Automated-Trading:
Author: Mladen Rakic
Thanks you
Looks interesting....... did i make something wrong? I attached the Indi on the Chart, the Windows open but the Indi is not visible in the Window?
Juergen Frank:
Looks interesting....... did i make something wrong? I attached the Indi on the Chart, the Windows open but the Indi is not visible in the Window?
Looks interesting....... did i make something wrong? I attached the Indi on the Chart, the Windows open but the Indi is not visible in the Window?
That is build 1090 issue. Add this line :
for (int i=0; i<indicator_buffers; i++) SetIndexStyle(i,DRAW_LINE);
to the beginning of init() and all will work as expected
Juergen Frank:After line #75
After Line #74 or after Line#75?
After Line #74 or after Line#75?
Juergen Frank:
Ok... there three notefications.
Ok... there three notefications.
✌✌
Files:
FB_IMG_1508177866900.jpg 16 kb
Mladen Rakic:Ähm.. i am sorry... after closing and resart the editor it was working...Thanks for your patience!
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Dsl - MACD:
Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD.
Author: Mladen Rakic