Indicators: Dsl - MACD

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Dsl - MACD:

Dsl (discontinued signal lines) - MACD.

Author: Mladen Rakic

 
Automated-Trading:

Dsl - MACD:

Author: Mladen Rakic

Thanks you

 
Looks interesting....... did i make something wrong? I attached the Indi on the Chart, the Windows open but the Indi is not visible in the Window?
 
Juergen Frank:
Looks interesting....... did i make something wrong? I attached the Indi on the Chart, the Windows open but the Indi is not visible in the Window?

That is build 1090 issue. Add this line :

for (int i=0; i<indicator_buffers; i++) SetIndexStyle(i,DRAW_LINE);

to the beginning of init() and all will work as expected

 
Mladen Rakic:

That is build 1090 issue. Add this line :

to the beginning of init() and all will work as expected

After Line #74 or after Line#75?
Files:
pp.png  1042 kb
 
Juergen Frank:
After Line #74 or after Line#75?
After line #75
 
Mladen Rakic:
After line #75
Ok... there three notefications.
Files:
pp.png  543 kb
 
Juergen Frank:
Ok... there three notefications.
 
✌✌
Files:
FB_IMG_1508177866900.jpg  16 kb
 
538015:

No warnings or notifications :


 
Mladen Rakic:

No warnings or notifications :


Ähm.. i am sorry... after closing and resart the editor it was working...Thanks for your patience!
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