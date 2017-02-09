NormalizeDouble info - page 2
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It could. Don't believe all what you read here
Yes but this:
Is kinda weird right ? it should at least be:
Yes but this:
Is kinda weird right ? it should at least be:
But i just can't figure out why he wants to do that.
Of course.
To avoid difference on 6th, 7th decimal...
Exactly for this reason
It could. Don't believe all what you read here
You're a bad man, Alain!
Try this:
{
for(int i=1; i<fmin(50,Bars-2); i++)
{
double MA1=iMA(_Symbol,0,120,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i),
MA2=iMA(_Symbol,0,120,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i+1);
if(MA1<=MA2) return(false);
}
return(true);
}
{
// do something
}