How to draw rectangle around a set of candles in custom indicator
Say I have two candles satisfy a property, I want to draw a rectangle around them like the following under custom indicator, what should I do? The [setIndexStyle][https://docs.mql4.com/customind/setindexstyle] does not seem to have this option.
SetIndexStyle - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
SetIndexStyle - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
- Drawing/Coloring coding help requested
- [WARNING CLOSED!] Any newbie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't go by. Can't go anywhere without you.
- change background color
You will need to create an OBJ_RECTANGLE using ObjectCreate()
ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
jackee1234:If you want learn coding then "honest_knave" already answered you,in case you want ready code (indicator) there is already with all possible options,size,color,filled,empty,rectangle lines thickness,Tfs and so on.
Say I have two candles satisfy a property, I want to draw a rectangle around them like the following under custom indicator, what should I do? The [setIndexStyle][https://docs.mql4.com/customind/setindexstyle] does not seem to have this option.
mntiwana:What's the purpose of your post? You have some codes or libraries to show?
If you want learn coding then "honest_knave" already answered you,in case you want ready code (indicator) there is already with all possible options,size,color,filled,empty,rectangle lines thickness,Tfs and so on.
If you want learn coding then "honest_knave" already answered you,in case you want ready code (indicator) there is already with all possible options,size,color,filled,empty,rectangle lines thickness,Tfs and so on.
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