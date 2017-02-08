EA unable to trade at VPS on 00:05

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Hello,

I coded a strategy in which trades / pending orders are placed at 00:05 server time.

I use same code on my PC with different brokers works perfect placing trades on 00:05

But on VPS same code same brokers EA does not even try to place order at 00:05

But if i try EA with 02:05 time to open trades Yes EA does on VPS

I did try all possible solution of which i can think, problem not yet solved.

Please help / suggest.
[Deleted]  
Pankaj Bhaban:
Hello,

I coded a strategy in which trades / pending orders are placed at 00:05 server time.

I use same code on my PC with different brokers works perfect placing trades on 00:05

But on VPS same code same brokers EA does not even try to place order at 00:05

But if i try EA with 02:05 time to open trades Yes EA does on VPS

I did try all possible solution of which i can think, problem not yet solved.

Please help / suggest.
Dear friend, check in the journal and experts tabs of the an error similar to this : market closed, trade rejected.  If that happens, reply here and I can suggest a solution.
 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:
Dear friend, check in the journal and experts tabs of the an error similar to this : market closed, trade rejected.  If that happens, reply here and I can suggest a solution.
Nothing there EA itself not even trying to place order, i can understand many brokers may not allow at 00:00 and few minutes from there.

But still at 00:05 i can get trades on PC but not on VPS

Please find log from VPS in picture below





[Deleted]  
Pankaj Bhaban:
Nothing there EA itself not even trying to place order, i can understand many brokers may not allow at 00:00 and few minutes from there.

But still at 00:05 i can get trades on PC but not on VPS

Please find log from VPS in picture below





Sorry my friend, then I don't know what it is, someone with experience in programming will eventually help.
 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:
Sorry my friend, then I don't know what it is, someone with experience in programming will eventually help.
Ok no problem, thanks for interest.
 
Ohh i found its matter of adding GMToff Set to code.
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