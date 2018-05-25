EA is opening trades when the conditions are not met - How to prevent that ?
Don't use ints when you mean bool.
The values will either be a price or EMPTY_VALUE so no need for two tests.
You initialized the variables to zero, so no need to set them to zero again.int fractalUpappeared=0;
int fractalDownappeared=0;
int diamondUpappeared=0;
int diamondDownappeared=0;
if ( fractalUp > 0.00000000001 && fractalUp < 9999999
)
{fractalUpappeared=1;}
else {fractalUpappeared=0;}
if ( fractalDown > 0.00000000001 && fractalDown < 9999999
)
{fractalDownappeared=1;}
else {fractalDownappeared=0;}
if ( diamondUp > 0.00000000001 && diamondUp < 9999999
)
{diamondUpappeared=1;}
else {diamondUpappeared=0;}
if ( diamondDown > 0.00000000001 && diamondDown < 9999999
)
{diamondDownappeared=1;}
else {diamondDownappeared=0;}
Simplified:bool fractalUpappeared = fractalUp != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool fractalDownappeared = fractalDown != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool diamondUpappeared = diamondUp != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool diamondDownappeared = diamondDown != EMPTY_VALUE;
- double fractalUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",1,2);Fractal is two lower highs on either side of the higher high. Does that indicator include the forming bar (bar zero?) Most do not, therefor there will never be a arrow on bar 2, only bar 3.
double fractalDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",0,2);
double diamondUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",0,0);
double diamondDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",1,0);
- What does the indicator do that iFractals - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference does not?
- Same question on the other indicator.
- Print out your variables, and find out why.
Don't use ints when you mean bool.
The values will either be a price or EMPTY_VALUE so no need for two tests.
You initialized the variables to zero, so no need to set them to zero again.int fractalUpappeared=0;
int fractalDownappeared=0;
int diamondUpappeared=0;
int diamondDownappeared=0;
if ( fractalUp > 0.00000000001 && fractalUp < 9999999
)
{fractalUpappeared=1;}
else {fractalUpappeared=0;}
if ( fractalDown > 0.00000000001 && fractalDown < 9999999
)
{fractalDownappeared=1;}
else {fractalDownappeared=0;}
if ( diamondUp > 0.00000000001 && diamondUp < 9999999
)
{diamondUpappeared=1;}
else {diamondUpappeared=0;}
if ( diamondDown > 0.00000000001 && diamondDown < 9999999
)
{diamondDownappeared=1;}
else {diamondDownappeared=0;}
Simplified:bool fractalUpappeared = fractalUp != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool fractalDownappeared = fractalDown != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool diamondUpappeared = diamondUp != EMPTY_VALUE;
bool diamondDownappeared = diamondDown != EMPTY_VALUE;
- double fractalUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",1,2);Fractal is two lower highs on either side of the higher high. Does that indicator include the forming bar (bar zero?) Most do not, therefor there will never be a arrow on bar 2, only bar 3.
double fractalDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",0,2);
double diamondUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",0,0);
double diamondDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",1,0);
- What does the indicator do that iFractals - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference does not?
- Same question on the other indicator.
- Print out your variables, and find out why.
Thanks for the quick reply!
Fractal Indicator: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2rPzZwp8BKcbkhnS3JWT25fRmM
MA 4x4 (4 EMA close x 4 EMA open) Indicator: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2rPzZwp8BKcdGhOSHBlcWZmd1E
I am not sure if it includes the forming bar zero, probably not. I attached the indicators, because I am not sure how to answer your 4.th question.
Thanks for the quick reply!
Fractal Indicator: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2rPzZwp8BKcbkhnS3JWT25fRmM
MA 4x4 (4 EMA close x 4 EMA open) Indicator: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2rPzZwp8BKcdGhOSHBlcWZmd1E
I am not sure if it includes the forming bar zero, probably not. I attached the indicators, because I am not sure how to answer your 4.th question.
So I figured out the problem, the problem is that if we have for example this setup:
The problem is that if there was an diamond the value LWMA 4x4 will show a value till there is a new/different diamond forming.
What could I do against that ? (I do not have the source code of the MA4x4 Indicator, I just got the indicator in .ex4 format.)
Is it possible to check if an diamond is drawn on that candle ?
Best regards,
salexes
So I figured out the problem, the problem is that if we have for example this setup:
The problem is that if there was an diamond the value LWMA 4x4 will show a value till there is a new/different diamond forming.
What could I do against that ? (I do not have the source code of the MA4x4 Indicator, I just got the indicator in .ex4 format.)
Is it possible to check if an diamond is drawn on that candle ?
Best regards,
salexes
Solved, thank you whroeder1 for your help!
Hello, Could you explain how you solve the problem?
Thanks
hello sir
am in search for this indicators for long time
could you share it please
thank you
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Hello MQL community,
I just started to learn the MQL language and I am currently trying to build my first EA.
So in my first EA I want to only do a CALL or PUT when the fractal+diamond occurred two candlesticks apart (See image for example)
If the Fractal (the yingyang symbol is green) The Value 2 in the Data Window in MT4 shows a value:
If the Fractal (the yingyang symbol is orange) The Fractals Colmun in the Data Window in MT4 shows a value:
If a diamond in green appears The M1LWMA 4x4 show a value:
If diamond in red appears the Value 2 shows a value.
Based on that I tried to come up with the correct logic in the code. Below you can see my attempt:
int fractalDownappeared=0;
int diamondUpappeared=0;
int diamondDownappeared=0;
double fractalUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",1,2);
double fractalDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"Fractals",0,2);
double diamondUp = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",0,0);
double diamondDown = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT,"MA 4x4",1,0);
if ( fractalUp > 0.00000000001 && fractalUp < 9999999
)
{fractalUpappeared=1;}
else {fractalUpappeared=0;}
if ( fractalDown > 0.00000000001 && fractalDown < 9999999
)
{fractalDownappeared=1;}
else {fractalDownappeared=0;}
if ( diamondUp > 0.00000000001 && diamondUp < 9999999
)
{diamondUpappeared=1;}
else {diamondUpappeared=0;}
if ( diamondDown > 0.00000000001 && diamondDown < 9999999
)
{diamondDownappeared=1;}
else {diamondDownappeared=0;}
//****
// WRITE HERE THE CONDITION FOR OPENING A PUT Binary Otions
// Ex : if (RSI4<10.0)
//****
if
//( WRITE YOUR PUT RULES HERE )
( fractalDownappeared==1 && diamondDownappeared==1 )
{
pIsDirectionUp=false;
return true;
}
//****
// WRITE HERE THE CONDITION FOR OPENING A CALL BO
// Ex : if (RSI4>90.0)
//****
if
//( WRITE YOUR CALL RULES HERE )
( fractalUpappeared==1 && diamondUpappeared==1)
{
pIsDirectionUp=true;
return true;
}
return false;
}
But this is doing something else then I expect.
Where did I do the mistakes ?
(Please do not laugh, I just started to learn this language and it is my first attempt in coding ever.)
Would love to get feedback and tips from you guys! I am eager to learn from my mistakes.
Best regards,
salexes