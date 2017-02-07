Does anyone have an EA or can create an EA that can open 2 opposing trades (Hedging) at the same time
Yes there are MT5 brokers offering "hedging" account.
If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
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If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
Alain Verleyen:I meant there are a few I am looking for MT4
Yes there are MT5 brokers offering "hedging" account.
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I am looking for an EA that can open two opposing trades at the same time.
I am assuming this would be on two separate accounts as most brokers do now allow two two trades on the same currency.