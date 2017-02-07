Does anyone have an EA or can create an EA that can open 2 opposing trades (Hedging) at the same time

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Hi

I am looking for an EA that can open two opposing trades at the same time.

I am assuming this would be on two separate accounts as most brokers do now allow two two trades on the same currency.
 
Yes there are MT5 brokers offering "hedging" account.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes there are MT5 brokers offering "hedging" account.

I meant there are a few I am looking for MT4
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