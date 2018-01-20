iMFI with iMA
Look at iMAOnArray()
Hi,
I'm trying to code a iMFI that has a iMA inside it... the iMA will get the "first indicator's data".
but I cann't find any sample to understand how I could code this...
I tried to code it my self , but isn't working... the iMA is not getting data correctly.
http://pastebin.com/vpPmg2MY
Perhaps it was explained earlier but i guess it needs so many opinions :)
Anyway...
Perhaps it was explained earlier but i guess it needs so many opinions :)
about my post in another board I got no "solution" to this problem ,
so I tried here.. I can't see any problem about this,
but you allways like to follow my threads without any useful helping, why?
This is MT5 Keith, there is no iMAOnArray().
So mql5 has iMA, but not not iMAOnArray, that is weird.
That is why we need a section that deals exclusively with mql5 code.
So mql5 has iMA, but not not iMAOnArray, that is weird.
Keith thank you for your reply
yes, I think the same.. sometimes is very hard to help or get help, or find something using search button,
because all topics show only mt4 answers..
That is why we need a section that deals exclusively with mql5 code.
You can also just apply iMA() on other indicator (using an handle). Depends of the goal.
Mr. Alain,
thank you , you tip using handle was exactly what I needed..
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Hi,
I'm trying to code a iMFI that has a iMA inside it... the iMA will get the "first indicator's data".
but I cann't find any sample to understand how I could code this...
I tried to code it my self , but isn't working... the iMA is not getting data correctly.
http://pastebin.com/vpPmg2MY