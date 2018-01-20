iMFI with iMA

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Hi,

 

I'm trying to code a iMFI that has a iMA inside it... the iMA will get the "first indicator's data".

but I cann't find any sample to understand how I could code this...

I tried to code it my self , but isn't working... the iMA is not getting data correctly.

 http://pastebin.com/vpPmg2MY


 
Look at iMAOnArray()
 
Keith Watford:
Look at iMAOnArray()
This is MT5 Keith, there is no iMAOnArray().
 
zemo:

Hi,

 

I'm trying to code a iMFI that has a iMA inside it... the iMA will get the "first indicator's data".

but I cann't find any sample to understand how I could code this...

I tried to code it my self , but isn't working... the iMA is not getting data correctly.

 http://pastebin.com/vpPmg2MY


Show your attempt if you want help.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Show your attempt if you want help.
Perhaps it was explained earlier but i guess it needs so many opinions :)

 
mntiwana:
Perhaps it was explained earlier but i guess it needs so many opinions :)

The chart published is MT5.

Anyway...
 
mntiwana:
Perhaps it was explained earlier but i guess it needs so many opinions :)

about my post in another board I got no "solution" to this problem , 

so I tried here.. I can't see any problem about this,

but you allways like to follow my threads without any useful helping, why? 

 
Alain Verleyen:
This is MT5 Keith, there is no iMAOnArray().
That is why we need a section that deals exclusively with mql5 code.

So mql5 has iMA, but not not iMAOnArray, that is weird.
 
Keith Watford:
That is why we need a section that deals exclusively with mql5 code.

So mql5 has iMA, but not not iMAOnArray, that is weird.

Keith thank you for your reply

yes, I think the same.. sometimes is very hard to help or get help, or find something using search button,

because all topics show only mt4 answers.. 

 
Keith Watford:
That is why we need a section that deals exclusively with mql5 code.
Agree but there is a mql4 section and people are still posting mql4 questions anywhere.
So mql5 has iMA, but not not iMAOnArray, that is weird.
With mql5 you can use MovingAverages.mqh include file (distributed with MT5) and then SimpleMAOnBuffer() for example.

You can also just apply iMA() on other indicator (using an handle). Depends of the goal.
 

Mr. Alain,


thank you , you tip using handle was exactly what I needed..

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