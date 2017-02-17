Purchased EA on MQL5 can't use it on my MT4 for Mac
Unfortunately it is not possible.
Check with brokers that offer Mac account. Last I talked to Pepperstone about this they said they didn't know of anyone writing indicators or EAs for MAC operating systems.
You can run a Windows converter like Parallel or some of the others simpler than Boot Strap that will allow you to run MT4 or MT5 on a MAC but the crossover is till not possible on the conversion from MT5 to MT4 or vice versa.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/619
It should be the same principle for MT4
MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS
- 2013.01.15
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Apple products have become very popular. MetaQuotes Software Corp. attentively follows the progress of the IT industry and has already released the special mobile applications for iOS-based devices - MetaTrader 4 for iPhone and MetaTrader 5 for iPhone. There are many topics on MQL5.community forum, where people are seeking a solution for running MetaTrader 5 under Mac OS operating system. In this article, you will find out how to work with MetaTrader 5 via the Apple's popular operating system.
It's the same on both.
Only self compiled indicators and ea's will work so not the bought ones from market.
Marco vd Heijden:Thanks
It's the same on both.
It's the same on both.
Only self compiled indicators and ea's will work so not the bought ones from market.
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Hello, I use Wine and my MT4 on my mac.
I just purchased an EA here, how can I use it on my mac version of MT4?
In options I added my mql5 user e password
and then?
thanks