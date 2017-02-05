trade.mql5.com parameters
How to Add a Web Terminal Widget to a Website
Paste the following HTML code to your web page:
<iframe src="https://trade.mql5.com/trade?servers=ForexBroker-Demo,ForexBroker-Live&trade_server=ForexBroker-Live&demo_server=ForexBroker-Demo& demo_type=forex,forex-usd&demo_leverage=33,100,200,500&startup_mode=open_demo&lang=zh" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="width: 100%; height: 700px; border: none"></iframe>
Configure the web terminal connection to your trade server:
- servers — a list of your trade servers
Enter comma-separated names of your trader servers.
These servers appear in a drop-down list in the web terminal login window. The first server on the list is selected by default, if no other server is specified in trade_server parameter.
- trade_server — a default trade server (an optional parameter)
Enter the name of your server to be preselected by default in the web terminal login window.
This trade server must be listed in the servers parameter.
- demo_server — one or several coma separated servers for new demo accounts (optional)
If you specify several servers, clients will be able to choose from them in the demo account opening dialog. Do not set up this parameter if you need to disable demo account opening.Server names (servers, trade_server and demo_server parameters) are case-sensitive. Please specify them precisely.
- demo_type — the type of a demo account (optional), multiple comma separated values can be specified here.
To open demo accounts in the "demoforex" group, specify "forex" here, and the "demo" prefix will be added automatically.
If the demo_type parameter is not specified, all types of accounts configured in the terminal White Label will be used. For example, specify account types 'demoforex' and 'demoforex-usd' separated by a comma:
demo_type=forex,forex-usd
- demo_leverage — the leverage for the demo account (optional), multiple comma separated options can be specified here.
If the parameter is not specified, all options configured in the terminal White Label will be used. Let's add the following available leverage values - 1:33, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500:
demo_type=forex,forex-usd&demo_leverage=33,100,200,500
- login — trading account login (optional)
The login of a trading account on the server specified in the trade_server parameter.
If the trade_server option is not used, specify the trading account on the first server from the list specified in the servers parameter.
This enables you to generate a web terminal page with a pre-selected login for each user.
- startup_mode — login/demo account creation (optional)
Select the "open_demo" value to display a demo account creation window (instead of the login window) for a user, in case there are no accounts stored in the web terminal for him or her. However, if there are accounts in the local storage, the last used account will be connected automatically.
Set the "create_demo" value, so that a demo account is opened automatically for a user when launching the web terminal. The account is opened only if the user's web terminal has no previously saved accounts.
In the account connection dialog, a user can choose an option to save the password in the browser storage. Thus the user will be able to connect to the account without entering the password further on. If a password is saved for the last used account, the web terminal automatically connects to it during the next launch. In order to disable auto connection, set startup_mode=no_autologin.
- save_password — saving password on default (optional)
The WebTerminal allows saving trade account passwords in the browser storage to connect automatically without entering the passwords. Option "Save password in browser storage" used for that purpose is enabled on default. To set its default value to disabled, add parameter save_password=off.
demo_type=forex,forex-usd&demo_leverage=33,100,200,500&save_password=off
- demo_show_phone — show the "Phone" field in the demo account registration form (optional)
Set this parameter to 1 (demo_show_phone=1) and add it to the widget in order to display the phone field in the demo account registration form. If the parameter is not specified or it is set to a value other than 1, the phone field is not displayed.
- lang — the web terminal interface language (optional)
Specify the code of the default web terminal interface language.
The following language codes are currently available:
- ar — Arabic
- bg — Bulgarian
- zh — Chinese
- hr — Croatian
- cs — Czech
- da — Danish
- nl — Dutch
- en — English
- et — Estonian
- fi — Finnish
- fr — French
- de — German
- el — Greek
- he — Hebrew
- hi — Hindi
- hu — Hungarian
- id — Indonesian
- it — Italian
- ja — Japanese
- ko — Korean
- lv — Latvian
- lt — Lithuanian
- ms — Malay
- mn — Mongolian
- fa — Persian
- pl — Polish
- pt — Portuguese
- ro — Romanian
- ru — Russian
- sr — Serbian
- sk — Slovak
- sl — Slovenian
- es — Spanish
- sv — Swedish
- tg — Tajik
- th — Thai
- zt — Traditional Chinese
- tr — Turkish
- uk — Ukrainian
- uz — Uzbek
- vi — Vietnamese
A user can also select the interface language from the View-> Languages menu. In this case, the value of lang will be ignored.
The web terminal determines the interface language based on the following priorities:
If the web terminal cannot determine the language, English will be used.
- The language selected by the user in the web terminal
- The language specified in lang (if the language is supported in the web terminal)
- The preferred language in the user's web browser (if the language is supported in the web terminal)
How to Adjust the Widget Height and WidthTo adjust the height and width of the web terminal widget, edit the "style" attribute in the HTML code as follows:
<iframe src="..." allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="width: 100%; height: 700px; border: none"></iframe>
- width — the width of the web terminal widget
The recommended value is "100%" to allow the web terminal automatically adjust to the maximum available width on the web page.
It is also possible to set a fixed width in pixels, but not less than 1020px. Example: "width: 1020px;"
- height — the width of the web terminal widget
The recommended value is "700px" to make the entire widget visible even on small screens without the need to scroll.
If necessary, you can specify a different height in pixels or percentage. Example: "height: 100%"
Configure the Widget to Work in Full Screen Mode
The full screen mode of the web terminal is very important, because it allows users to comfortably access all the available functions. To view the web terminal in a full screen mode, select View -> Fullscreen from its menu.
Be sure to describe this feature on your website, especially if you embed the web terminal widget on a site with a small page width.To allow the full screen mode for the web terminal, use the attribute allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" (this option is included in the above HTML code)
<iframe src="..." allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="..."></iframe>
If you need to disable the full screen option, remove this parameter from the HTML code. In this case, the full screen mode option will not be available in the web terminal menu.
Disable downloading the web terminal page in IFRAME
An attacker can place an invisible IFRAME containing the page of your website with the web terminal and combine the web terminal control element (such as a button) with another link on their website. Thus, when clicking a link, a user may actually perform an action necessary to the attacker.
Add X-Frame-Options: DENY HTTP response header to your page containing the web terminal in order to disable downloading the page in IFRAME and protect users.
Operation Features
The
maximum number of symbols a client can enable in the Market Watch
window is 300 for all browsers, except for Internet Explorer/Edge — 50. A
greater number of symbols in Internet Explorer/Edge slows down the web
terminal operation.
Example of Adding a Web Terminal Widget
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"> <title>Web Terminal for the MetaTrader Trading Platform</title> <style type="text/css"> body {margin: 0; padding: 0; font-family: Arial, Tahoma; font-size: 16px; color: #000; background-color: #FFF; min-width: 1010px} .top {background-color: #0055A7;} .top h1 {margin: 10px 20px 10px 10px; font-size: 25px; font-weight: normal; color: #FFF; display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle; } .top .menu, .top .menu li {margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle; } .top .menu li {margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; display: inline-block;} .top .menu li a {padding: 20px; font-size: 16px; color: #FFF; text-decoration: none; text-align: center; display: block;} .top .menu li a:hover {background-color: #0B6ABF;} .top .menu li a.selected {background-color: #2989DF; color: #FFF;} .content { box-shadow: 0 0 20px rgba(0,0,0,0.5); position: relative; } .footer {text-align: center; padding: 20px; color: #0A0A0A; font-size: 14px} </style> </head> <body> <div class="top"> <h1>BROKER</h1> <ul class="menu"> <li><a href="#">Services</a></li> <li><a href="#" class="selected">Web Terminal</a></li> <li><a href="#">News</a></li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="content"> <!-- Web Terminal Code Start --> <iframe src="https://trade.mql5.com/trade?servers=ForexBroker-Demo,ForexBroker-Live&trade_server=ForexBroker-Live&demo_server=ForexBroker-Demo&demo_type=forex&demo_leverage=500&lang=en" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="width: 100%; height: 700px; border: none"></iframe> <!-- Web Terminal Code End --> </div> <div class="footer"> Copyright 2000-2015, Broker </div> </body> </html>
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is there a way to create a direct link to a specific account?
something like: trade.mql.com/trade?account=12345&investor_pwd=abcdef