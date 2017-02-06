[Coding Advise] - Need help on holding Condition value inside while loop function.
Drop your minsec code and the loop, just test (in OnTick) for a new bar on the H1.
I know it can be done in easier way (in OnTick for new bar on the H1).
the purpose is to validate on M1 candle!
refer pic below consider valid (at least for myself) the 1st pic only. NOT the second pic.
Hairi Baba:I know it can be done in easier way (in OnTick for new bar on the H1). the purpose is to validate on M1 candle!
|Then why are you looking at the previous hour candle, instead of the forming hour candle? Drop your minsec code and the loop, just test (in OnTick) the H1[0].
|Then why are you looking at the previous hour candle, instead of for forming hour candle? Drop your minsec code and the loop, just test (in OnTick) the H1[0].
Hi whroeder1, thanks for replying.
I believe you did misunderstood the purpose of my code (or I didn't understand your comment?)
The code is to verify that previous H1 candle is hammer && Last 30 minutes (in the Previous H1 Candle) is swing up && The checking is within 5minutes on opening current H1 candle
Anyway, I did update (simplified) the code as below.
{
double LowerShadow, UpperShadow;
bool Hammer = false;
bool ShootingStar = false;
bool Condition = false;
bool M30_SwingUp = false;
// Previous H1 Candle
double AO = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AH = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AL = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AC = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double H1_Body = MathAbs(AO-AC);
// Previous M30 Candle
double MO = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_M30,1);
double MC = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_M30,1);
double M30_Body = MathAbs(MO-MC);
if(AC<AO) // Bearish
{
LowerShadow = AC-AO;
UpperShadow = AH-AO;
}
else // Bulish
{
LowerShadow = AO-AL;
UpperShadow = AH-AC;
}
if(LowerShadow*3 > H1_Body) Hammer = true; // To check Previous H1 Candle is Hammer
if(MC>MO) M30_SwingUp = true; // To check Previous M30 is swing up
if(Hammer && M30_SwingUp) Condition=true; // Valid Condition for Hammer
return(Condition);
}
Hi whroeder1, thanks for replying.
I believe you did misunderstood the purpose of my code (or I didn't understand your comment?)
The code is to verify that previous H1 candle is hammer && Last 30 minutes (in the Previous H1 Candle) is swing up && The checking is within 5minutes on opening current H1 candle
Anyway, I did update (simplified) the code as below.
{
double LowerShadow, UpperShadow;
bool Hammer = false;
bool ShootingStar = false;
bool Condition = false;
bool M30_SwingUp = false;
// Previous H1 Candle
double AO = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AH = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AL = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AC = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double H1_Body = MathAbs(AO-AC);
// Previous M30 Candle
double MO = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_M30,1);
double MC = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_M30,1);
double M30_Body = MathAbs(MO-MC);
if(AC<AO) // Bearish
{
LowerShadow = AC-AO;
UpperShadow = AH-AO;
}
else // Bulish
{
LowerShadow = AO-AL;
UpperShadow = AH-AC;
}
if(LowerShadow*3 > H1_Body) Hammer = true; // To check Previous H1 Candle is Hammer
if(MC>MO) M30_SwingUp = true; // To check Previous M30 is swing up
if(Hammer && M30_SwingUp) Condition=true; // Valid Condition for Hammer
return(Condition);
}
You might want to checkout the candlestick pattern library for mql5. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/291
double MA(int ind) const { return(m_MA.Main(ind)); }
double CloseAvg(int ind) const { return(MA(ind)); }
double MidPoint(int ind) const { return(0.5*(High(ind)+Low(ind))); }
bool CCandlePattern::CheckPatternHammer()
{
//--- Hammer
if((MidPoint(1)<CloseAvg(2)) && // down trend
(MathMin(Open(1),Close(1))>(High(1)-(High(1)-Low(1))/3.0)) && // body in upper 1/3
(Close(1)<Close(2)) && (Open(1)<Open(2))) // body gap
return(true);
//---
return(false);
}
- votes: 41
- 2011.02.16
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Hi Guys,
My coding below basically to check reliability/validity of Hammer/ShootingStar (period H1) on period M1 chart. - swing up/down on the last 30min before it closed.
My problem is with this line ----> while(TimeCurrent() >= MinSec(1,0) && TimeCurrent() <= MinSec(5,0))
The condition is true, only and only if(HammerCandle && SwingDown==false && TimeCurrent()== MinSec(1,0)) Condition=true;
How to make it true until TimeCurrent() <= MinSec(5,0)?
Appreciate your help/suggestion.
{
// Trade Logic
if(Hammer()) ExecuteBuy();
}
bool Hammer()
{
double LowerShadow, UpperShadow;
bool HammerCandle = false;
bool ShootingStar = false;
bool Condition = false;
double AO = iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AH = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AL = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double AC = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_H1,1);
double Body = MathAbs(AO-AC);
if(AC<AO) // Bearish
{
LowerShadow = AC-AO;
UpperShadow = AH-AO;
}
else // Bulish
{
LowerShadow = AO-AL;
UpperShadow = AH-AC;
}
if(LowerShadow*3 > Body) HammerCandle = true;
// Need help on this line ---------------
while(TimeCurrent() >= MinSec(1,0) && TimeCurrent() <= MinSec(5,0))
{
if(TimeCurrent()== MinSec(1,0))
{
int shiftLowest = iLowest(NULL, PERIOD_M1, MODE_LOW, 1, 30);
int shiftHighest = iHighest(NULL, PERIOD_M1, MODE_HIGH, 1, 30);
bool SwingDown = shiftHighest > shiftLowest;
if(HammerCandle && SwingDown==false) Condition=true;
}
}
// Need help on this line ---------------
return(Condition);
}
datetime MinSec(int pMinute = 0, int pSec = 0)
{
MqlDateTime timeStruct;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),timeStruct);
timeStruct.min = pMinute;
timeStruct.sec = pSec;
datetime useTime = StructToTime(timeStruct);
return(useTime);
}
void ExecuteBuy()
{
// Buy Order goes here
}