Ho to apply a Custom indicator over another Custom indicator

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Hi everyone,

I'm brand new with MQL4, I'm tryng to apply a moving average to another moving average.

I'm able to call my two custom averages into MT4 e to plot them.

 But I want to apply the second average (yellow/blue) to the first one average (red); instead all I can do is to apply them to price (see the image attached below).

How can I  accomplish this?

 

Thanks

 

average 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        |
//|                      Copyright © 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                       http://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property  copyright "Copyright © 2017, ZioBrekka "
#property  link      "http://www.metaquotes.net/"

#property strict

#property indicator_chart_window    
//
#property indicator_buffers 3

#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_color2 Blue
#property indicator_color3 Yellow
//              

string    indName="ZioBrekka";                    
//---- buffers
double val1[];
double val2[];
double val3[];


//--- Zero Divide Fix
int FixZeroD=0;



int init()
  {

   IndicatorBuffers(3);

//---- drawing settings
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,val1);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"val1");
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,val2);
   SetIndexLabel(1,"val2");
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,2);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,val3);
   SetIndexLabel(2,"val3");


//---- initialization done
   return(0);
  }
  
int deinit()
  {
//----
   Comment("");
//----
   return(0);
  }
  
int start()                        
  {
   int i,Counted_bars;                

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

   Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();  
   i=Bars-Counted_bars-1;
   if(Counted_bars == 0)
       i = Bars -1 -FixZeroD;
   double sum=0;
              
   while(i>=0)                      
     {
      //Main Calculation;
      val1[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"AVERAGE1_RED",9,0,i);
      val2[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"AVERAGE2_BLUE",13,0,i);
      val3[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"AVERAGE3_YELLOW",13,1,i);
                
                    
      i--;                          
     }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
   return(0);                          
  }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Ziobrekka: I'm tryng to apply a moving average to another moving average.  But I want to apply the second average (yellow/blue) to the first one average (red);
No you are not. You are trying to apply it to a custom indicator that has 3 buffers, not one. Can't be done. You'll have to make a new indicator
  1. Get Red. Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
  2. Calculate the MA on the red buffer. iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  3. Populate blue or yellow based on the MA slope. See a colored MA in the codebase.
 
whroeder1:
No you are not. You are trying to apply it to a custom indicator that has 3 buffers, not one. Can't be done. You'll have to make a new indicator
  1. Get Red. Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
  2. Calculate the MA on the red buffer. iMAOnArray - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  3. Populate blue or yellow based on the MA slope. See a colored MA in the codebase.

thanks whroeder1  , I dit it the wrong way

I try to build a new indicator following your guidelines

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