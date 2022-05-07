mt4 asked me proxy serever during instalation
no just service pack 2
Service Pack 2 (SP2) was released on August 25, 2004
Maybe you could try on a Commodore 64.
The Client Terminal can operate under Microsoft Windows XP (SP3)/2003/Vista/2008/7/8/10. A processor that supports SSE2 instruction sets is required for operating as well.
What a surprise.
Maybe you could try on a Commodore 64.
Or on a Spectrum Z for a better chance!
Apart from the joke part, you couldn't believe how many people are still using Windows XP and they refuse to upgrade.
I know that this is bringing up again the discussion about moving from MT4 to MT5, but this is still works and really well.
Or on a Spectrum Z for a better chance!
Apart from the joke part, you couldn't believe how many people are still using Windows XP and they refuse to upgrade.
I know that this is bringing up again the discussion about moving from MT4 to MT5, but this is still works and really well.
They are probably unaware of the risks they take in such an old system.
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mt4 asked me proxy serever during instalation