mt4 asked me proxy serever during instalation

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hello

mt4 asked me proxy serever during instalation
 
Do you have service pack 3 installed ?
 
no just service pack 2
 
Yeah that's not going to work.
 
mjconan:
no just service pack 2
What a surprise.

Service Pack 2 (SP2) was released on August 25, 2004

Maybe you could try on a Commodore 64.

The Client Terminal can operate under Microsoft Windows XP (SP3)/2003/Vista/2008/7/8/10. A processor that supports SSE2 instruction sets is required for operating as well.

 
Alain Verleyen:
What a surprise.

Maybe you could try on a Commodore 64.

HAHAHAHAHA !!!!
 

Or on a Spectrum Z for a better chance!

Apart from the joke part, you couldn't believe how many people are still using Windows XP and they refuse to upgrade.

I know that this is bringing up again the discussion about moving from MT4 to MT5, but this is still works and really well. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Or on a Spectrum Z for a better chance!

Apart from the joke part, you couldn't believe how many people are still using Windows XP and they refuse to upgrade.

I know that this is bringing up again the discussion about moving from MT4 to MT5, but this is still works and really well. 

Yeah, playing with money on an unsupported system (since 2014), at least install SP3. People are so funny.
 
They are probably unaware of the risks they take in such an old system.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
They are probably unaware of the risks they take in such an old system.
The problem is not they are unaware, it's they don't care to be aware.
 
thank you guys iam resolved this problem after updating to sp3
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