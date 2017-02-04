Find and install indicator
John Bebb: I believe it to be known as "Trend_Bars_BO" - I cannot find such in the idicator list.
|Really? It took me five seconds.
whroeder1:Priceless :D
|Really? It took me five seconds.
Mladen Rakic:So it is still lurking from every corner :)
Just another renamed Ehlers fisher transform - renamed to that BS name. With some price trashing done it will be exactly the same as Ehlers fisher transform
Just another renamed Ehlers fisher transform - renamed to that BS name. With some price trashing done it will be exactly the same as Ehlers fisher transform
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I believe it to be known as "Trend_Bars_BO" - I cannot find such in the idicator list. I would also like instruction as to how to install it into MT4.
Thank you.
Bebbspoke