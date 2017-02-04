Find and install indicator

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Hi Peoples; - I'm trying to locate and install the following indicator to MT4 (see attached).

I believe it to be known as "Trend_Bars_BO" - I cannot find such in the idicator list. I would also like instruction as to how to install it into MT4.

Thank you.

Bebbspoke
Files:
MT4_Trend_Bar.gif  219 kb
 
John Bebb: I believe it to be known as "Trend_Bars_BO" - I cannot find such in the idicator list.
Really? It took me five seconds.
 
Just another renamed Ehlers fisher transform - renamed to that BS name. With some price trashing done it will be exactly the same as Ehlers fisher transform



 
whroeder1:
Really? It took me five seconds.
Priceless :D
 
Mladen Rakic:
Just another renamed Ehlers fisher transform - renamed to that BS name. With some price trashing done it will be exactly the same as Ehlers fisher transform



So it is still lurking from every corner :)
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