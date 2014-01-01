Two CurrencyPair Lines
I had a try, but I failed. Let's wait for an answer together
With the use of buttons, one can code for that.
one button for one symbol.
Hi!
Thanks for your answers...
@chandra100
Which buttons do you mean... Are these "Virtual" Buttons or the same as the opened charts?
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartOpen
- www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartOpen - Documentation on MQL5
MT5T:Check out my PM
Hi!
Thanks for your answers...
@chandra100
Which buttons do you mean... Are these "Virtual" Buttons or the same as the opened charts?
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Hi!
Is it possible to add a second line for the opened Charts in MT5?
Like this:
Thanks in advance for an answer!