Two CurrencyPair Lines

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Hi!

Is it possible to add a second line for the opened Charts in MT5?

Like this:

 

Thanks in advance for an answer! 

 

 
I had a try, but I failed. Let's wait for an answer together 
[Deleted]  

With the use of buttons, one can code for that.

one button for one symbol. 

 

Hi!

Thanks for your answers...

@chandra100

Which buttons do you mean... Are these "Virtual" Buttons or the same as the opened charts

Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartOpen
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartOpen
  • www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartOpen - Documentation on MQL5
[Deleted]  
MT5T:

Hi!

Thanks for your answers...

@chandra100

Which buttons do you mean... Are these "Virtual" Buttons or the same as the opened charts

Check out my PM
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