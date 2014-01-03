advertising signal on-line
My question today relates to advertising my signal can I use the following as a heading within my online advertisement.
MQL5 Automated Trading ,
can i use this heading within my online adverts.
MQL5 Automated Trading
- why my last topic was deleted ?? i just asking about how can i offer my indicator.
- Which Expert Advisor?
- delete a signal
Do you want to advertise your signal on some external websites? Just advertise ... what is the problem ...
petermatty:ok moderator just asking in case problem arose always better to ask permission first.
My question today relates to advertising my signal can I use the following as a heading within my online advertisement.
MQL5 Automated Trading ,
can i use this heading within my online adverts.
MQL5 Automated Trading
petermatty:Please make sure you act responsibly and follow the rules of any site you may be advertising on, please do not "Just advertise . . . "
ok moderator just asking in case problem arose always better to ask permission first.
ok moderator just asking in case problem arose always better to ask permission first.
RaptorUK:rules will be kept to as they apply.
Please make sure you act responsibly and follow the rules of any site you may be advertising on, please do not "Just advertise . . . "
Please make sure you act responsibly and follow the rules of any site you may be advertising on, please do not "Just advertise . . . "
petermatty:
rules will be kept to as they apply.
rules will be kept to as they apply.
i`ve just notice this caption within MQL5 rules. Is it still safe to advertise.
- Advertising of third party services in the Signal's description in any form whatsoever is not allowed and will result in such Signal being blocked. In case of repeated non-compliance with this rule, Provider's access to MQL5.com will be subject to blocking.
It is about Signal service on mql5.com (related to 3rd party services)
newdigital:well yes thanks,
It is about Signal service on mql5.com (related to 3rd party services)
It is about Signal service on mql5.com (related to 3rd party services)
Why do you need to delete? your profile is your personal place ... I am having 300 pages on my profile with links, images, thread links ... so believe me - soon or later this your topic link will be on 10 or 20 pages. Because profile is similar with facebook or tritter - users can see your new posts and no one will want to find anything on 10th or 300th pages. So, just post more on your profile and you will not need to delete it ...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register