Me again...need help to change strategy description
Hi again guys,
I'd like to modify a couple of things in my signal strategy description but I cannot find how to edit it.
Please give me a hand :-)
Ben
paste your source code. If you don't have source code then you cannot edit
There is no source code for signal service.
There is no source code for signal service.
Oops. I think I misunderstood your post. To edit your description you need to comment in the comments section to ask mod to help you update
Sorry but "comments section" of what ?
Moderator's comments (0)
You can only ask moderator to help you update
You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:
You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the Edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:
You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:
Thanks for this. Was having the same problem myself in editing the description.
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Hi again guys,
I'd like to modify a couple of things in my signal strategy description but I cannot find how to edit it.
Please give me a hand :-)
Ben