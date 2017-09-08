Me again...need help to change strategy description

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Hi again guys,

I'd like to modify a couple of things in my signal strategy description but I cannot find how to edit it.

 

Please give me  a hand :-)

Ben 

 
Benoit Arsac:

Hi again guys,

I'd like to modify a couple of things in my signal strategy description but I cannot find how to edit it.

 

Please give me  a hand :-)

Ben 

paste your source code. If you don't have source code then you cannot edit
 
Dua Yong Rew:
paste your source code. If you don't have source code then you cannot edit

There is no source code for signal service.

 
Irwan Adnan:

There is no source code for signal service.

Oops. I think I misunderstood your post. To edit your description you need to comment in the comments section to ask mod to help you update
 
Dua Yong Rew:
Oops. I think I misunderstood your post. To edit your description you need to comment in the comments section to ask mod to help you update
Sorry but "comments section" of what ?
 
Benoit Arsac:
Sorry but "comments section" of what ?

Moderator's comments (0)

You can only ask moderator to help you update 

 

You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:

 

 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the Edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:

 

 

Found it ! Thanks Eleni.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can edit your signal's description by clicking on the edit button, on the far right side of your signal page:

 

 


Thanks for this. Was having the same problem myself in editing the description.

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