How is it possible ?! How Can we trust signals ?!
What is the problem exactly?
Gone?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/260786#!tab=history
This was no reason to disable the signal. It was looking promising...
He should recommend some brokers that can copy his signal.
This was no reason to disable the signal. It was looking promising...
He should recommend some brokers that can copy his signal.
What are you talking about ?!
100% scam broker and signal...
It is not acceptable for a company like Meta... How can people trust ? I never look other site of signal because of no rely & our trust to Metaquotes ...but ....!
Please explain what do you mean by saying scam signal & broker.
The provider connected his account to MQL5 and all data and history was loaded.
I couldn't see any problem in his trades. I must admit, I am not familiar with the broker though.
The provider connected his account to MQL5 and all data and history was loaded.
I couldn't see any problem in his trades. I must admit, I am not familiar with the broker though.
Actually, when I looked at it when this thread was first started, I noticed that it did not have any Risk/MAE/MFE history and its Equity/Drawdown data was only a several hours old.
That means that all the trading history was produced before putting the signal up, which was done very recently.
So, yes, with that in mind, the Signal could be "too good to be true", plus the fact that it was taken down so quickly just adds to the "suspicion"!
On other sites that also offer signals, there has also been many a case of account history being "forged" (yes it is possible with some effort and contacts).
Those sites do try to catch such situations and close those signals. MetaQuotes probably also does the same, so who is to say if the Signal was not closed by MetaQuotes instead of the author!
PS! There was also no slippage information at all for the signal, at the time I viewed it.
You are right Fernardo.
I would be very interested to know if the signal was disabled from MQL5 and not the provider.
The only tricky thing I noticed is that even though it was just connected, the DD value was about 20%.
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I cant believe that...
Scam signal...scam broker ...never exist...here in mql5 ...
Look at here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/260786#