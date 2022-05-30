Remove Autotrade Sign on Chart - page 2

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easier way for me.


help

 
Does anybody know how to remove "autotrade" deals object on Strategy Tester Visualization?
 

Related question:

I'm OK with the open/close markers (arrows) and the dashed lines connecting them, but the text adds an unacceptable level of clutter, as shown in the attached image. Is there a way to have the arrows without the text?

Files:
unwanted_text.jpg  325 kb
 
btech:

Hi, how can i remove the sign on the graph. I couldn't find it on the help section and maybe I don't know its name ?

 

Right Click in your chart properties show tabs and remove click  'show trader history'

Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Preprocessor / Program Properties (#property)
  • www.mql5.com
Path to the file of an image that will be used as an icon of the EX5 program. Path specification rules are the same as for resources. The property must be specified in the main module with the MQL5 source code. The icon file must be in the ICO format. When launching a script or an Expert Advisor on the chart, the stack of at least 8 MB is...
 
cab you please clarify more on how we can delete those auto trade, mine seem to persist
 
btech:
Thanks, Alain Verleyen it worked. 

Right click, disable history deals

 
Mohammed Mounir:

right click on the chart 

 - Objects list 

- choose what you need to delete 

No Auto Delete

 

hi help i dont want to autotrade how can i stop it

 
bryan mohamed #:

hi help i dont want to autotrade how can i stop it

1. Remove your EA from the chart (EA is making autotrading);
2. or use Algo Trading button to disable autotrading, or
3. untick Allow Algo trading in EA's settings.

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