Remove Autotrade Sign on Chart - page 2
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easier way for me.
Related question:
I'm OK with the open/close markers (arrows) and the dashed lines connecting them, but the text adds an unacceptable level of clutter, as shown in the attached image. Is there a way to have the arrows without the text?
Hi, how can i remove the sign on the graph. I couldn't find it on the help section and maybe I don't know its name ?
Right Click in your chart properties show tabs and remove click 'show trader history'
Thanks, Alain Verleyen it worked.
Right click, disable history deals
right click on the chart
- Objects list
- choose what you need to delete
No Auto Delete
hi help i dont want to autotrade how can i stop it
hi help i dont want to autotrade how can i stop it
1. Remove your EA from the chart (EA is making autotrading);
2. or use Algo Trading button to disable autotrading, or
3. untick Allow Algo trading in EA's settings.