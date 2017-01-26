USDX

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can any friends share a usdollar index source code in mql4?thank you very much.
 
alananqd:
can any friends share a usdollar index source code in mql4?thank you very much.
 
alananqd:
can any friends share a usdollar index source code in mql4?thank you very much.

Try this.


Files:
index-USDX.mq4  7 kb
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