How to compare 2 EA files
Thanks!
EQGGG: Is there a program / a way to compare 2 EA files? I need the differences in the code highlighted in yellow or something so I can see what the programmer I hired did!Besides the good NotePad++ suggestion by @honest_knave, there is also the Visual Studio Code by Microsoft which is free and very complete. Please note that I am not talking about "Visual Studio 2015" which is much more complex, but also free.
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Hi guys,
Is there a program / a way to compare 2 EA files? I need the differences in the code highlighted in yellow or something so I can see what the programmer I hired did!
Thanks a lot.