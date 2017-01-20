How to compare 2 EA files

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Hi guys,


Is there a program / a way to compare 2 EA files? I need the differences in the code highlighted in yellow or something so I can see what the programmer I hired did!


Thanks a  lot.

 

Try opening them up in a free program called Notepad++

Use the Compare plugin

 

 
Thanks!
[Deleted]  
EQGGG: Is there a program / a way to compare 2 EA files? I need the differences in the code highlighted in yellow or something so I can see what the programmer I hired did!
Besides the good NotePad++ suggestion by @honest_knave, there is also the Visual Studio Code by Microsoft which is free and very complete. Please note that I am not talking about "Visual Studio 2015" which is much more complex, but also free.
 
And Notepad2
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