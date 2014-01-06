indicators

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which indicator is best for accurate trading trend identified?
 
price
 
george1234:
which indicator is best for accurate trading trend identified?
I think price too
 
ysu1987:
I think price too
Price is not a Technical Indicator.
 
RaptorUK:
Price is not a Technical Indicator.
Question is about indicator and not technical indicator
 
angevoyageur:
Question is about indicator and not technical indicator
I assumed . . . probably correctly 
 
stochastic 
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