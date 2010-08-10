new programmer in mql5

hi all, i've wrote my first ea in mql5 language. i think it's ok, but in tester doesn't appened anything. metatrader5 doesn't help me with no-avaible visual mode. here my class and ea file: http://www.megaupload.com/?d=LLRFDSFI

please someone can help beginner?


many thanks

 

Hi leodama,

I have gone through your code and have made some corrections for you. You will see some of the corrections in the comments starting with  //*******

Look very well at such lines to see the correction that was made.

Also compare line by line with your previous code to see all the corrections in both your class and the expert code.

Your expert is trading now


Take care 

