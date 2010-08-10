new programmer in mql5
Hi leodama,
I have gone through your code and have made some corrections for you. You will see some of the corrections in the comments starting with //*******
Look very well at such lines to see the correction that was made.
Also compare line by line with your previous code to see all the corrections in both your class and the expert code.
Your expert is trading now
Take care
Files:
hi all, i've wrote my first ea in mql5 language. i think it's ok, but in tester doesn't appened anything. metatrader5 doesn't help me with no-avaible visual mode. here my class and ea file: http://www.megaupload.com/?d=LLRFDSFI
please someone can help beginner?
many thanks