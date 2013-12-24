Gold & Silver Prices 2011 is not the highest compared to Hsitorical prices ? Do you Belive That
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Gold & Silver Prices 2011 is not the highest compared to historical data : Do you belive that ?
When we deflate the prices of Jan 1980 for gold and silver which reach for gold in jan 1980 $760 and compared with current prices is the highest , if we deflate the gold prices with consumer prices index that time.
Big Question for whom concern in Elliott Waves :
My Qeustions is the Techncial Analysis consider the deflation & inflaction v/s market prices ?
i.e. Big Question :
Is Elliott Waves Consider the (Inflation & Devlation) ?
My Regards,
Wagdy F. Taher
Elliott_Trader
Please see the attached Chart