Which type Of forex brokers is the best

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  • 13% (16)
  • 19% (24)
  • 18% (22)
  • 42% (52)
  • 8% (10)
Total voters: 88
 

ECN would be my first choice.

 
i like STP most of them dont take any commission
 
Can you (or someone) explain the difference between NDD/STP/ECN and MTF ? Thank you.
 
angevoyageur:
Can you (or someone) explain the difference between NDD/STP/ECN and MTF ? Thank you.
I am sure you know the difference between them but you just ask to make this poll well educated to those that didn't know the defferencies. Thanks for that.

anybody  can read it at below link

http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php

The various types of forex brokers: ECN - STP - NDD - DD
  • www.forex-central.net
LThe various types of forex brokers: Dealing Desk, No Dealing Desk, STP - Straight Through Processing, ECN - Electronic Communication Network, Market Maker
 
gbemitte:
I am sure you know the difference between them but you just ask to make this poll well educated to those that didn't know the defferencies. Thanks for that.

anybody  can read it at below link

http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php

 
ECN  and NDD is the best
 
gbemitte:
I am sure you know the difference between them but you just ask to make this poll well educated to those that didn't know the defferencies. Thanks for that.

anybody  can read it at below link

http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php

The information on this link are incomplete in my opinion.

I am not a specialist, so if I am wrong, please correct me. There is a lot of marketing in these terms "Dealing desk", "No dealing desk". From some information I have read, there is not really great difference, as a retailed trader always pass in one way or another by a dealing desk. For example, this article (in French so a translate a excerpt) :

Forex brokers frequently use the term "No Dealing Desk" as a marketing argument, claiming that "Dealing Desk" brokers make money on the losses of their clients. The trader is really so interested in opening a Dealing Desk account? This article will show you that there really is no difference, because in both cases your orders end in a market maker.

...

The rumor spread on the internet is often false, DD brokers as well as NDD do not try to make money on the losses of their clients. They legitimately looking to earn maximum money on trades made whether winners or losers.

...

To resume, there are advantages and disadvantages for each type of broker, depending of the used strategy.

P.S.:  I remind you that discussion about any specific broker is forbidden on this forum.

Broker Forex No Dealing Desk ECN STP vs Market Maker
  • www.traders-forex.com
Pour contrôler le risque lié aux prises de positions des traders forex, les courtiers ont le choix entre deux méthodes. Un broker No Dealing Desk redirige les ordres de trading vers un market maker qui joue le rôle de contrepartie alors que le broker Dealing Desk contrôle le risque au sein de sa société à l'aide de spécialistes du market...
 
i really learn a lot here. i thank all for their opinions
 
Brokers that provides ECN network.
 
angevoyageur:

The information on this link are incomplete in my opinion.

I am not a specialist, so if I am wrong, please correct me. There is a lot of marketing in these terms "Dealing desk", "No dealing desk". From some information I have read, there is not really great difference, as a retailed trader always pass in one way or another by a dealing desk. For example, this article (in French so a translate a excerpt) :

To resume, there are advantages and disadvantages for each type of broker, depending of the used strategy.

P.S.:  I remind you that discussion about any specific broker is forbidden on this forum.

You are right

Thanks

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