Which type Of forex brokers is the best
- Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2017
- What Different Between ECN & Standard ( Classic ) By Execution For Fast Do Orders ?
- Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2013
ECN would be my first choice.
Can you (or someone) explain the difference between NDD/STP/ECN and MTF ? Thank you.
anybody can read it at below link
http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php
- www.forex-central.net
I am sure you know the difference between them but you just ask to make this poll well educated to those that didn't know the defferencies. Thanks for that.
anybody can read it at below link
http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php
I am sure you know the difference between them but you just ask to make this poll well educated to those that didn't know the defferencies. Thanks for that.
anybody can read it at below link
http://www.forex-central.net/ECN-NDD-STP-brokers.php
The information on this link are incomplete in my opinion.
I am not a specialist, so if I am wrong, please correct me. There is a lot of marketing in these terms "Dealing desk", "No dealing desk". From some information I have read, there is not really great difference, as a retailed trader always pass in one way or another by a dealing desk. For example, this article (in French so a translate a excerpt) :
Forex brokers frequently use the term "No Dealing Desk" as a marketing argument, claiming that "Dealing Desk" brokers make money on the losses of their clients. The trader is really so interested in opening a Dealing Desk account? This article will show you that there really is no difference, because in both cases your orders end in a market maker.
...
The rumor spread on the internet is often false, DD brokers as well as NDD do not try to make money on the losses of their clients. They legitimately looking to earn maximum money on trades made whether winners or losers.
...
To resume, there are advantages and disadvantages for each type of broker, depending of the used strategy.
P.S.: I remind you that discussion about any specific broker is forbidden on this forum.
- www.traders-forex.com
The information on this link are incomplete in my opinion.
I am not a specialist, so if I am wrong, please correct me. There is a lot of marketing in these terms "Dealing desk", "No dealing desk". From some information I have read, there is not really great difference, as a retailed trader always pass in one way or another by a dealing desk. For example, this article (in French so a translate a excerpt) :
To resume, there are advantages and disadvantages for each type of broker, depending of the used strategy.
P.S.: I remind you that discussion about any specific broker is forbidden on this forum.
You are right
Thanks
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