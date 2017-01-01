OHLC Bar siz
XOOMSERVE: Is it possible to change the OHCL bar chart <Deleted> the bars width of closing and opening prices as well as the body thickness it selfNo! In MetaTrader you cannot change the default thickness of the OHLC Bars on the Bar charts (nor the Candlestick charts, nor the Line charts).
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Hello All,
Is it possible to change the OHCL bar chart <Deleted> the bars width of closing and opening prices as well as the body thickness it self
Thank you
Tariq