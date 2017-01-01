OHLC Bar siz

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Hello All,

Is it possible to change the OHCL bar chart  <Deleted>  the bars width of closing and opening prices as well as the body thickness it self


investing.com Bars Chart


Thank you

Tariq

[Deleted]  
XOOMSERVE: Is it possible to change the OHCL bar chart  <Deleted>  the bars width of closing and opening prices as well as the body thickness it self
No! In MetaTrader you cannot change the default thickness of the OHLC Bars on the Bar charts (nor the Candlestick charts, nor the Line charts).
 
XOOMSERVE:

Hello All,

Is it possible to change the OHCL bar chart  <Deleted>  the bars width of closing and opening prices as well as the body thickness it self




Thank you

Tariq

Hello,

This can be done by software.
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