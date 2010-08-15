No prices for symbol
Hello, I am repeatedly encouterring following problem: When I try to backtest my multi-currency EA in Strategy Tester, it reports "No prices for symbol USDJPY", for instance, and it quits. I get it work only with the number of symbols reduced to four. Where is the problem? Is there a limitation to the amount of history data processed at a time? Is there any solution?
- No history data no trading operations mql5 market validation
- Money Management
- Strategy tester eats my RAM when multi-currency indicators are called Help
Rosh:Thank you for your reply, I checked that, but it was not the cause. The problem must reside in the amount of history data cached when initiating the backtest. It works fine with 2-3 symbols, but crashes with more. It successfully caches the larger timeframes first and then is unable to proceed with m1 data.
All needed symbols must present in MarketWatch
Electronaut:Which MetaTrader 5 Server do you connect to? Our MetaQuotes-Demo Server has deep history on majority of currencies.
Thank you for your reply, I checked that, but it was not the cause. The problem must reside in the amount of history data cached when initiating the backtest. It works fine with 2-3 symbols, but crashes with more. It successfully caches the larger timeframes first and then is unable to proceed with m1 data.
Thank you for your reply, I checked that, but it was not the cause. The problem must reside in the amount of history data cached when initiating the backtest. It works fine with 2-3 symbols, but crashes with more. It successfully caches the larger timeframes first and then is unable to proceed with m1 data.
Rosh:It is not a problem to download the history for any symbol and use it in the strategy tester with any single symbol EA. The problem appears only with multicurrency EA and more than 3 symbols tested at the same time. It seems like the caching of history data in the beginning of a test encounters some capacity limit and crashes.
Which MetaTrader 5 Server do you connect to? Our MetaQuotes-Demo Server has deep history on majority of currencies.
Which MetaTrader 5 Server do you connect to? Our MetaQuotes-Demo Server has deep history on majority of currencies.
Does your PC has enough memory? Could you provide crash log?
Rosh:It has 4GB RAM (3GB mapped by win XP). The log file is attached.
Does your PC has enough memory? Could you provide crash log?
Does your PC has enough memory? Could you provide crash log?
Electronaut:
The problem must reside in the amount of history data cached when initiating the backtest. It works fine with 2-3 symbols, but crashes with more. It successfully caches the larger timeframes first and then is unable to proceed with m1 data.
The problem must reside in the amount of history data cached when initiating the backtest. It works fine with 2-3 symbols, but crashes with more. It successfully caches the larger timeframes first and then is unable to proceed with m1 data.
You had said about crash so why I asked crash log. It is just tester log file not crash log.
It's strange - you have a lot of memory as I see.
Rosh:Well, I cal it crash because of the error message followed by termination of the test. Can you tell me,looking at the tester log, what is wrong there?
It's strange - you have a lot of memory as I see.
You had said about crash so why I asked crash log. It is just tester log file not crash log.
It's strange - you have a lot of memory as I see.
Electronaut:Can you provide your EA and all details to reproduce it?
Well, I cal it crash because of the error message followed by termination of the test. Can you tell me,looking at the tester log, what is wrong there?
Well, I cal it crash because of the error message followed by termination of the test. Can you tell me,looking at the tester log, what is wrong there?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register