OnChartEvent() CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE
{
Print(sparam," Deleted");
}
Should be CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE.
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE works most of the time
It seems to always works for me, but could depend of how you tested it ?
{
Print(sparam," Deleted");
}
Should be CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE.
Thank you Alain,
I just couldn't see it.
It works now.
Maybe I should delete this topic to save my embarrassment :)
Nah, we all make mistakes and thank God we have someone like you to point them out.
Thanks again, I was going crazy.
It seems to always works for me, but could depend of how you tested it ?
Thank you Alain,
I just couldn't see it.
It works now.
Maybe I should delete this topic to save my embarrassment :)
Nah, we all make mistakes and thank God we have someone like you to point them out.
Thanks again, I was going crazy.
An interesting thing I found which I didn't see documented anywhere (maybe it is)...
If you delete multiple objects, sparam on the chartevent is returned as *
If you delete multiple objects with the same prefix, sparam is still returned as *
If you delete multiple objects with the same prefix by using ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix) then sparam is returned as prefix*
Hi Devs,
I have same problem. When I delete an Object from a chart, Chart event CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE does not work at all!!!
part of my code that checks for object delete is as below.
What do am I missing?!!
if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) { Comment(sparam); Print(sparam); FillLookBack(); }
FillLookBack() is a function.
there is not any name on chart or journal when I delete an object!
Hi Devs,
I have same problem. When I delete an Object from a chart, Chart event CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE does not work at all!!!
part of my code that checks for object delete is as below.
What do am I missing?!!
FillLookBack() is a function.
there is not any name on chart or journal when I delete an object!
you don't show all your code, is this correctly located in OnChartEvent function?
show all of your OnChartEvent function
Hi Devs,
I have same problem. When I delete an Object from a chart, Chart event CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE does not work at all!!!
part of my code that checks for object delete is as below.
What do am I missing?!!
FillLookBack() is a function.
there is not any name on chart or journal when I delete an object!
Where you able to figure what was the problem, currently having the same problem
void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { // Printing the value of "id" to comfirm if something or the ID for CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE is seen Print (id); if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) { Print("Working Finally"); } }
The Chart is not printing any value for "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE", if you delete an object from the chart it does nothing hence there is no value for id, meaning the instance of id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE would not be seen.
Where you able to figure what was the problem, currently having the same problem
The Chart is not printing any value for "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE", if you delete an object from the chart it does nothing hence there is no value for id, meaning the instance of id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE would not be seen.
Have you enabled it in OnInit() ?
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This code is in an EA
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
bool check=ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,true);
Print("CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE=",check);
check=ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,true);
Print("CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE=",check);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam)
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE )
{
Print(sparam," Changed");
}
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG )
{
Print(sparam," Dragged");
}
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)
{
Print(sparam," Created");
}
if(id==CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)
{
Print(sparam," Deleted");
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now please tell me that I have made a stupid mistake.
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE and CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG seem to work perfectly
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE works most of the time
CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE hardly ever works.
I would appreciate if you could try this code and let me know how it works for you.
Obviously if you can spot what I have done wrong, then I will appreciate that also.
thanks