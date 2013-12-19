using demo libraries from the Market
Hello, I am trying to download the demo version of libraries from the Market and test them in the strategy tester. I hae read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586 but it dod not help in my case. I am aware you can download libraries in the market directly in the mt5 terminal or from the mql5.com website. I believe I have done so. The terminal said it was "installing" the free libraries from the market, and now the "purchased" tab looks like this.
So, can anyone tell me how to download and actually use libraries from the market?
Look in the Journal . . .
2013.12.19 09:39:17.548 MQL5 Market 'Library for Custom Chart' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Indicators\Market\library_for_custom_chart.ex5'
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Hello, I am trying to download the demo version of libraries from the Market and test them in the strategy tester. I hae read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586 but it dod not help in my case. I am aware you can download libraries in the market directly in the mt5 terminal or from the mql5.com website. I believe I have done so. The terminal said it was "installing" the free libraries from the market, and now the "purchased" tab looks like this.
However, my terminal_dir\MQL5\Libraries folder is empty. Also, when I try to use these libraries in an expert advisor run in the strategy tester, I get errors like this...
2013.12.19 03:31:04.226 MQL5 file 'LibCustomChart.ex5' not found
or
2013.12.18 04:53:50.906 MQL5 file 'svMachineTool_demo.ex5' not found
or
2013.12.18 04:52:42.604 MQL5 file 'svMachineTool.ex5' not found
I believe I used #import correctly and used the correct library names. For example, trying to run this EA in the strategy tester immediately aborts with an error like the ones above,
So, can anyone tell me how to download and actually use libraries from the market?