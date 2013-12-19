using demo libraries from the Market

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Hello, I am trying to download the demo version of libraries from the Market and test them in the strategy tester.  I hae read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586 but it dod not help in my case. I am aware you can download libraries in the market  directly in the mt5 terminal or from the mql5.com website.  I believe I have done so.  The terminal said it was "installing" the free libraries from the market, and now the "purchased" tab looks like this.

 

However, my terminal_dir\MQL5\Libraries folder is empty. Also, when I try to use these libraries in an expert advisor run in the strategy tester, I get errors like this...

2013.12.19 03:31:04.226 MQL5 file 'LibCustomChart.ex5' not found

or

2013.12.18 04:53:50.906 MQL5 file 'svMachineTool_demo.ex5' not found

or

2013.12.18 04:52:42.604 MQL5 file 'svMachineTool.ex5' not found


 I believe I used #import correctly and used the correct library names.  For example, trying to run this EA in the strategy tester immediately aborts with an error like the ones above,

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    svmTrader.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#import "LibCustomChart.ex5"
   //--- Basic Functions:
   bool CustomChartInit(void);
   bool CustomChartRefresh(void);
   //--- the function of the indicator buffer synchronization with iCustomChart:
   bool CustomChartSync(double &buffer[]);
   //--- the function of the access to iCustomChart time series data by the element position:
   MqlRates CopyRates(int position);
   datetime CopyTime(int position);
   double   CopyOpen(int position);
   double   CopyClose(int position);
   double   CopyHigh(int position);
   double   CopyLow(int position);
   double   CopyZeroBuffer(int position);
   double   CopyAppliedPrice(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE _applied_price, int position);
   long     CopyRealVolume(int position);
   long     CopyTickVolume(int position);
   int      CopySpread(int position);
   int      CopyColor(int position);
   //--- the function of the access to iCustomChart time series data by the initial position and the number of elements:
   int      CopyTime(int start_pos,int count,datetime &array[]);
   int      CopyOpen(int start_pos,int count,double &array[]);
   int      CopyClose(int start_pos,int count,double &array[]);
   int      CopyHigh(int start_pos,int count,double &array[]);
   int      CopyLow(int start_pos,int count,double &array[]);
   int      CopyRealVolume(int start_pos,int count,long &array[]);
   int      CopyTickVolume(int start_pos,int count,long &array[]);
   int      CopySpread(int start_pos,int count,int &array[]);
   int      CopyZeroBuffer(int start_pos,int count,double &array[]);
   int      CopyRates(int start_pos, int count, MqlRates &array[]);
   int      CopyAppliedPrice(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE _applied_price, int start_pos, int count, double &array[]);
   int      CopyColor(int start_pos,int count,int &array[]);
   //--- the function of the access to iCustomChart properties:   
   int      CustomChartBars(void);
   int      CustomChartBegin(void);
   int     CustomChartNewBar(void);
   bool     CustomChartIsAttach(void);
   int      CustomChartHandle(void);
   string   CustomChartHstFile(void);
   string   CustomChartFile(void);
   string   CustomChartName(void);
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   CustomChartInit();
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

  

 So, can anyone tell me how to download and actually use libraries from the market?

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
  • 2012.11.09
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system...
 
oneilljo:

Hello, I am trying to download the demo version of libraries from the Market and test them in the strategy tester.  I hae read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586 but it dod not help in my case. I am aware you can download libraries in the market  directly in the mt5 terminal or from the mql5.com website.  I believe I have done so.  The terminal said it was "installing" the free libraries from the market, and now the "purchased" tab looks like this.

 So, can anyone tell me how to download and actually use libraries from the market?

Look in the Journal . . .

2013.12.19 09:39:17.548 MQL5 Market 'Library for Custom Chart' product has been downloaded to 'MQL5\Indicators\Market\library_for_custom_chart.ex5'


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