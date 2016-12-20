Running an qml5 program
steves:You can use MQL5 Wizard Expert Advisor (generate) to create EA with your strategy.
I wonder if anyone can help me, I'm just starting to learn mql5 and I'm having problems getting any programs to actually run!!
I have this code snippet:-
I expected it to ask for the input's but it does not. The printf statement I put in there works and produces output in the
experts log but nothing else seems to run.
Can anyone advise as to what I have not understood please?
steves:
I expected it to ask for the input's but it does not.
When you add the EA to the chart, you will need to click the "Inputs" tab to see them. It may be showing "Common" instead.
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I wonder if anyone can help me, I'm just starting to learn mql5 and I'm having problems getting any programs to actually run!!
I have this code snippet:-
input double TradeVolume=0.1;
input int StopLoss=1000;
input int TakeProfit=1000;
input int MAPeriod=10;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
printf("TradeVolume: ",TradeVolume);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
I expected it to ask for the input's but it does not. The printf statement I put in there works and produces output in the
experts log but nothing else seems to run.
Can anyone advise as to what I have not understood please?