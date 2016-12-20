EA validation market MetaTrader
Please ask explanation to market's moderator.
already done! the answer is always : Products must not contain restriction, it should be marked as a recommendation in the product description.
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Hi all ,
I have tried to sell my expert advisor in MQL5 marcket.
here is the comment of the moderator :
---Products must not contain restriction, it should be marked as a recommendation in the product description. ---
could anyone please explain me the meaning?
here is the test report ? where is the error?
thank you so much for your help.