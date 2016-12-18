developers help needed....

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 Hii

i'm working on making my own EA based on price action. in order to complete my EA i need to know that , is there any Function to get Momentum LOW and momentum HIGH prices like showed in the picture above??? 

please help me to complete my EA. I know some basics of coding..  

thanks in advance, 

 
Hello. . What I see there is perform like zigzag, and then combination with the bull and bear candle.
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