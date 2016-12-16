Help Please - indicator does not refresh on offline chart
wieb: This indicator doesn't refresh on offline chart (range bars). I really don't have a clue how to fix it.
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Hello @whroeder1
Thanks a lot for the replied.
Nothing wrong with offline generator, it is running but the indicator does not refresh/redraw.
Please see short video bellow to have better understanding about this issue.
Please help, thank you.
//| LastManStandingIndicator.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2016, Jay Davis |
//| https://www.tidyneat.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Jay Davis"
#property link "https://www.tidyneat.com"
#property version "1.1"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
extern color MajorSwingColor=clrPurple;
extern int MajorSwingSize=3;
extern int PeriodsInMajorSwing=13;
extern color MinorSwingColor=clrCornflowerBlue;
extern int MinorSwingSize=1;
extern int PeriodsInMinorSwing=5;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD MovingAveragMethod=MODE_EMA;
extern int MovingAveragePeriods= 55;
extern color MovingAvergeColor = clrDarkGoldenrod;
extern color fiftyPercentLineColor=clrAliceBlue;
int lookBack=PeriodsInMajorSwing*2;
double majorSwingHigh[];
double minorSwingHigh[];
double majorSwingLow[];
double minorSwingLow[];
double EMA[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,majorSwingHigh); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MajorSwingSize,MajorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(0,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(0,"Major Swing High");
SetIndexBuffer(1,minorSwingHigh); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MinorSwingSize,MinorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(1,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(1,"Minor Swing High");
SetIndexBuffer(2,majorSwingLow); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MajorSwingSize,MajorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(2,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(2,"Major Swing Low");
SetIndexBuffer(3,minorSwingLow); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MinorSwingSize,MinorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(3,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(3,"Minor Swing Low");
SetIndexBuffer(4,EMA); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,EMPTY,MovingAvergeColor);
SetIndexLabel(4,"Moving Average");
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
int limit;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- the last counted bar will be recounted
//if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- main loop
// First Run Through Rule
if(counted_bars==0)
{
if(lookBack>=MovingAveragePeriods)
{
limit-=lookBack;
}
else
{
limit-=MovingAveragePeriods;
}
}
//---
for(int i=1; i<limit; i++)
{
// Draw Moving Average
EMA[i]=iMA(NULL,0,MovingAveragePeriods,0,MovingAveragMethod,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
// Minor Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
else minorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Major Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
else majorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Minor Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
else minorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Major Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
else majorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Uncompiled / untested.
You basically need to "clear our the old values" as well as setting the new ones. A few ways to achieve this, but the above method is probably the most descriptive.
HTH
wieb: Nothing wrong with offline generator, it is running but the indicator does not refresh/redraw.
//---
for(int i=1; i<limit; i++)
{
// Draw Moving Average
EMA[i]=iMA(NULL,0,MovingAveragePeriods,0,MovingAveragMethod,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
// Minor Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
else minorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Major Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
else majorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Minor Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
else minorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
// Major Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
else majorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=EMPTY_VALUE;
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Uncompiled / untested.
You basically need to "clear our the old values" as well as setting the new ones. A few ways to achieve this, but the above method is probably the most descriptive.
HTH
Thanks a lot for the help @honest_knave
Solved the issue, now the indicator works perfectly.
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Hello,
This indicator doesn't refresh on offline chart (range bars).
I really don't have a clue how to fix it.
//| LastManStandingIndicator.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2016, Jay Davis |
//| https://www.tidyneat.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Jay Davis"
#property link "https://www.tidyneat.com"
#property version "1.1"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
extern color MajorSwingColor=clrPurple;
extern int MajorSwingSize=3;
extern int PeriodsInMajorSwing=13;
extern color MinorSwingColor=clrCornflowerBlue;
extern int MinorSwingSize=1;
extern int PeriodsInMinorSwing=5;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD MovingAveragMethod=MODE_EMA;
extern int MovingAveragePeriods= 55;
extern color MovingAvergeColor = clrDarkGoldenrod;
extern color fiftyPercentLineColor=clrAliceBlue;
int lookBack=PeriodsInMajorSwing*2;
double majorSwingHigh[];
double minorSwingHigh[];
double majorSwingLow[];
double minorSwingLow[];
double EMA[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,majorSwingHigh); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MajorSwingSize,MajorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(0,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(0,"Major Swing High");
SetIndexBuffer(1,minorSwingHigh); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MinorSwingSize,MinorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(1,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(1,"Minor Swing High");
SetIndexBuffer(2,majorSwingLow); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MajorSwingSize,MajorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(2,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(2,"Major Swing Low");
SetIndexBuffer(3,minorSwingLow); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,MinorSwingSize,MinorSwingColor);
SetIndexArrow(3,108); // drawing wingding 108
SetIndexLabel(3,"Minor Swing Low");
SetIndexBuffer(4,EMA); //associates array with buffer
SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,EMPTY,MovingAvergeColor);
SetIndexLabel(4,"Moving Average");
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
int limit;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- the last counted bar will be recounted
//if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- main loop
// First Run Through Rule
if(counted_bars==0)
{
if(lookBack>=MovingAveragePeriods)
{
limit-=lookBack;
}
else
{
limit-=MovingAveragePeriods;
}
}
//---
for(int i=1; i<limit; i++)
{
// Draw Moving Average
EMA[i]=iMA(NULL,0,MovingAveragePeriods,0,MovingAveragMethod,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
// Minor Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
// Major Swing High Logic
if(iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingHigh[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=High[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
// Minor Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMinorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMinorSwing)
{
minorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMinorSwing];
}
// Major Swing Low Logic
if(iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,PeriodsInMajorSwing*2,i)==i+PeriodsInMajorSwing)
{
majorSwingLow[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing]=Low[i+PeriodsInMajorSwing];
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Please help, thank you.