Oasis indic

New comment
 

Hello Everyone,

Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?

I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.

http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552

 
amin_mohammadi:

Hello Everyone,

Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?

I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.

http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552

Ask the author.
 
angevoyageur:
Ask the author.
How? Who is the author?
 
amin_mohammadi:
How? Who is the author?
Why asking here ? There is an address provided with this indicator, follow it and ask there.
Contact Us
  • www.oasiswealthbuilders.com
Oasis Wealth Builders Sdn. Bhd. (901084-K) 45-2, Jalan Cecawi 6/33, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia. Telephone: +603-61505605 SMS Only: +6013-3963519 GPS Coordinates: Lat : 3.162100, Long: 101.581850
 
angevoyageur:
Why asking here ? There is an address provided with this indicator, follow it and ask there.

I'm sorry but they didn't answer.

I thought that maybe someone has ever used this indicator.

anyhow, thank you for your consideration.

 
amin_mohammadi:

I'm sorry but they didn't answer.

I thought that maybe someone has ever used this indicator.

anyhow, thank you for your consideration.

Ah ok, I see, you'd start by saying that
 
angevoyageur:
Ah ok, I see, you'd start by saying that

OK, Let's see who knows about this indicator. :D

Thank you

 
amin_mohammadi:

Hello Everyone,

Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?

I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.

http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552

Oasiswealthbuilders is a closed trading group from Malaysia. They are using currency strength meter and various intermarket analysis indicator to determine currency strength/weakness, and trade on many currency pairs.
New comment