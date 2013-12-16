Oasis indic
Hello Everyone,
Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?
I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.
http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552
Ask the author.
How? Who is the author?
- www.oasiswealthbuilders.com
Why asking here ? There is an address provided with this indicator, follow it and ask there.
I'm sorry but they didn't answer.
I thought that maybe someone has ever used this indicator.
anyhow, thank you for your consideration.
I'm sorry but they didn't answer.
I thought that maybe someone has ever used this indicator.
anyhow, thank you for your consideration.
Ah ok, I see, you'd start by saying that
OK, Let's see who knows about this indicator. :D
Thank you
Hello Everyone,
Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?
I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.
http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552
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Hello Everyone,
Do you know how does this indicator calculates every currency's strength?
I tried the way used in the excel file but I didn't get the same result.
http://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=1059901&d=1350469552