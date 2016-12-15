MQL5 CopyLow returns Bid prise - page 2
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Chart prices are always the Bid price.
Sorry, but they are not :
As I told already : it entirely depends on the broker and neither of the prices needs to be exactly the same to any of the chart prices
@ Alain
Then the Solution is =>i need to take Bid and add spread myself to simulate an Ask.
Looked to me like a "un-"cleanest way to do .... but knowing that there is no AskHistory
i can make it work this way - thanx....
Depending of your needs you could also use CopyTicks(), it will give you all prices and more.
double highest = 0;
double lowest = 0;
int TrailingCandles = 2;
int minIdx;
//-- Hochpreis aus X(TrainilgCandles) Candels
double high[];
ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
CopyHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0,10,high);
minIdx = ArrayMaximum(high,0,TrailingCandles);
highest = high[minIdx];
//-- Tiefpreis aus X(TrainilgCandles) Candels
double low[];
ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
CopyLow(_Symbol,_Period,0,10,low);
minIdx = ArrayMinimum(low,0,TrailingCandles);
lowest = low[minIdx];
double myAsk = (SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK));
double myBid = (SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID));
double mySpread = NormalizeDouble((myAsk-myBid),6);
double LowestBidPlusSpread = NormalizeDouble(lowest + mySpread,6);
/*
Print(
"LOW - lowest ", lowest,
" - Spread ",mySpread,
" - LBPS =", LowestBidPlusSpread ,
" - myAsk ",myAsk );
*/
if( NormalizeDouble(myAsk,5) == NormalizeDouble(LowestBidPlusSpread,5)) Print("LOW!!!");
/*
Print(
"HIGH - highest ", highest,
" - myBid ",myBid );
*/
if( NormalizeDouble(myBid,5) == NormalizeDouble(highest,5)) Print("HIGH!!!");
Print("just a Tick... .. .");
Chart prices are always the Bid price.
It's either Bid price, or Last price (see Mladen post and screenshot). It depends if the broker provides Depth of Market data or not.
Bars in the platform are formed based on Bid prices (or Last prices if the depth of market is available for the instrument).
Hole NEW WOLD :-) !!!!!! i'll work with - once i understood to handle the limit of 2000 ticks .... thanx !!
The limit of 2000 ticks, is only in the case when you do not specify a 'from' and a 'count'. When you do specify them, you can get much more (with some delays) as explained in the documentation:
Hole NEW WOLD :-) !!!!!! i'll work with - once i understood to handle the limit of 2000 ticks .... thanx !!
It's either Bid price, or Last price (see Mladen post and screenshot). It depends if the broker provides Depth of Market data or not.