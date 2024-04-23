[MQL4] How to access the value of MACD H1 on M15 chart ??? - page 2
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for(int i=limit; i>=0; i--){
:
mainL1= iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1,Fast,Slow,Signal,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i);
Don't double post.
On your link, I found the code to find the LowerTimeFlame (with me is the LargerTimeFlame) & I think the switch loop could do it (?). But my trouble is want to know the value of indicator of LargerTF at that time to draw the the arrow on the past. I know my trouble & I'm still finding the way to solve its.
Or on your link I misunderstand something (?)
{
static int validTFs[] = { 0, PERIOD_M1,
PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30,
PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1 };
for(int iTF = ArraySize(validTFs)-1; iTF > 1; iTF--)
if(timeFrame == validTFs[iTF]) break;
return( validTFs[iTF-1] );
}
Tks, I'll try. & report again.
Tks, It's work OK. But, I'll check again with the "limit" at next day..
On your link, I found the code to find the LowerTimeFlame (with me is the LargerTimeFlame) & I think the switch loop could do it (?). But my trouble is want to know the value of indicator of LargerTF at that time to draw the the arrow on the past. I know my trouble & I'm still finding the way to solve its.
Or on your link I misunderstand something (?)
{
static int validTFs[] = { 0, PERIOD_M1,
PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30,
PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1 };
for(int iTF = ArraySize(validTFs)-1; iTF > 1; iTF--)
if(timeFrame == validTFs[iTF]) break;
return( validTFs[iTF-1] );
}
And, by your suguest (link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/110170/page3#comment_3055330), I'll testing to using more buffer (2buf for the 2value of indicators on LargerTF).
Tks you so much.
T.Son
Dear my old kind instructors,Thanks for all your guilding.
After a long, intermittent period, I searched again from 2023, and learned more MQL4 code...
Currently I can use the iBarShift function like Mr. Mladen Rakic & Mr. William Roeder. told