need help please about unicross indicator buy and sell arrow direction
- Please Help me To Make EA for this very profitable indicator
- MQL4 Learning
- help with codes
can someone please send me buy and sell arrow unicross indicator <deleted>
please do not post your email address, it invites spam.
If somebody has something to share, I am sure that they will attach it here.
Your request is vague, you need to be more precise. I, for one have no idea what a unicross indicator is.
please do not post your email address, it invites spam.
If somebody has something to share, I am sure that they will attach it here.
Your request is vague, you need to be more precise. I, for one have no idea what a unicross indicator is.
Unicross is a combination of t3 and of the repainting centered TMA - the usual "grail" story :)
Not some nice highs/lows
The nicest highs/lows (otherwise it wouldn't be the grail)
i have no idea how to combine the T3 and TMA to form a unicross,can you help me to do and send it to as a raw file so that i can install it on MT4 template , THANKS
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