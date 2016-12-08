need help please about unicross indicator buy and sell arrow direction

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can someone please send me buy and sell arrow unicross indicator <deleted>
 
donlevi:
can someone please send me buy and sell arrow unicross indicator <deleted>

please do not post your email address, it invites spam.

If somebody has something to share, I am sure that they will attach it here.

Your request is vague, you need to be more precise. I, for one have no idea what a unicross indicator is.

 
Keith Watford:

please do not post your email address, it invites spam.

If somebody has something to share, I am sure that they will attach it here.

Your request is vague, you need to be more precise. I, for one have no idea what a unicross indicator is.

Unicross is a combination of t3 and of the repainting centered TMA - the usual "grail" story :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
Unicross is a combination of t3 and of the repainting centered TMA - the usual "grail" story :)
Said otherwise, you take an chart with any history and you draw the arrow at some nice highs/lows.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Said otherwise, you take an chart with any history and you draw the arrow at some nice highs/lows.

Not some nice highs/lows

The nicest highs/lows (otherwise it wouldn't be the grail

 
Mladen Rakic:

Not some nice highs/lows

The nicest highs/lows (otherwise it wouldn't be the grail) 

 
Alain Verleyen:

i have no idea how to combine the T3 and TMA to form a unicross,can you help me to do and send it to as a raw file so that i can install it on MT4 template , THANKS

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