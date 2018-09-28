How to change bg color for mt4 iOS/ipad from white to black

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Please help me how to change my mt4 background color to black due I can't using bright color to see chart
 

Press F8

Click on the "Colors" tab

Change the background colour. 

[Deleted]  
Pooan:
Please help me how to change my mt4 background color to black due I can't using bright color to see chart

On the iPhone, it is by default already black, but on an iPad the default is white and unfortunately, you can't change it (at least, I have not found a way)!

PS! You can "invert colours" on the General iOS setup, but that will affect all apps, which is not exactly a solution!

[Deleted]  
honest_knave:

Press F8

Click on the "Colors" tab

Change the background colour. 

The title says iOS/iPad - not a desktop! It is not the same software and there is no F8!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
The title says iOS/iPad - not a desktop! It is not the same software and there is no F8!
Not quite sure why I didn't see that in the title!
 
honest_knave:
Not quite sure why I didn't see that in the title!
Greed to help ?
 

How to change bg color for mt4 iOS/ipad from white to black ?

Why does not the company add this feature. Our eyes are broken.

 

I found solution for you. I use object "rectangle"

Ipad_blackscreen

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