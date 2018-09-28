How to change bg color for mt4 iOS/ipad from white to black
Please help me how to change my mt4 background color to black due I can't using bright color to see chart
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- Indicator Background Color
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Press F8
Click on the "Colors" tab
Change the background colour.
Pooan:
Please help me how to change my mt4 background color to black due I can't using bright color to see chart
Please help me how to change my mt4 background color to black due I can't using bright color to see chart
On the iPhone, it is by default already black, but on an iPad the default is white and unfortunately, you can't change it (at least, I have not found a way)!
PS! You can "invert colours" on the General iOS setup, but that will affect all apps, which is not exactly a solution!
honest_knave:The title says iOS/iPad - not a desktop! It is not the same software and there is no F8!
Press F8
Click on the "Colors" tab
Change the background colour.
Fernando Carreiro:Not quite sure why I didn't see that in the title!
The title says iOS/iPad - not a desktop! It is not the same software and there is no F8!
The title says iOS/iPad - not a desktop! It is not the same software and there is no F8!
honest_knave:Greed to help ?
Not quite sure why I didn't see that in the title!
Not quite sure why I didn't see that in the title!
How to change bg color for mt4 iOS/ipad from white to black ?
Why does not the company add this feature. Our eyes are broken.
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