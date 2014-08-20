اولین تحلیل های من
Please post in English on this forum.
good to see some analysis in Persian language :)
با سلام
بنظر می یاد در نماد فملی با توجه به شکست پر قدرت همگرایی سطوح فیبوناچی %100 و فیبوناچی اکسپنشن %61.8 که برابر با سطح حمایتی سقف قبلی بود نشان از افزایش قیمت تا سطح تکمیل الگوی هارمونیک شکل گرفته در شکل را دارد
تحلیل نماد فملی
از استاتید این امر خواهش می کنم با راهنمایی و انتقاد خود باعث پیشرفت بنده شوند
I already ask you to post in English. Can you please follow my advice, or I have to take action.
spacca:
can not you see that this person and 'very clever ???
he takes it and copy paste ,,just to take the points all his works are fakes ,, you have to remove this person from section programmers !!!
The forum isn't a place to settle your accounts.
Please follow the rules.
Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.
Sorry but for me " very clevar "is not 'offensive ,rather as intelligent brainy ,and 'a compliment !! a good way to to take points ))
do copy paste of things copied ,,search for friends,and other,, everything to make score ..
we have topic in Russian language, Spanish and ... , why not?! we can have some topic in Persian language.
amir-persia:No you can't. We don't have a Persian language forum, we tolerate some posts in any language but please don't develop full topic.
we have topic in Russian language, Spanish and ... , why not?! we can have some topic in Persian language.
we have topic in Russian language, Spanish and ... , why not?! we can have some topic in Persian language.
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با به تصویر
تشکلیل الگوی قیمتی مثلث که جز الگوهای ادامه دهنده می باشد و همینطور همگرایی سطح 50%فیبوناچی و 161.8% فیبوناچی اکسپنشن و همگرایی خط روند با آنها احتمال افزایش قیمت از این سطح مقاومتی قوی را دو چندان کرده که البته باید با در نظر گرفتن عکس العمل قیمت به این سطوح و تاییدیه الگوهای پرایس اکشن به احتمال افزایش قیمت وارد پوزیشن خرید شد
از استاتید این امر خواهش می کنم با راهنمایی و انتقاد خود باعث پیشرفت بنده شوند