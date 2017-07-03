Indicators: PA adaptive MACD
One more (usual due to small pictures in the official post) example of using this type of MACD
Since we are looking for a trend, used on somewhat higher time frame, this is what the results are (defaults settings, only the color change set to middle ("floating zero") level cross
It is giving timely signals, and even though it is not a grail, results are acceptable
Really nice indicator and innovative idea, Thank you
Author: Mladen Rakic
I like the idea. Thanks for sharing. Somehow, the indicator cant be displayed, just a blank pane even though it can be selected by blindly clicking inside the indicator window. Any help would be appreciated
Cheers,
Scott
I like the idea. Thanks for sharing. Somehow, the indicator cant be displayed, just a blank pane even though it can be selected by blindly clicking inside the indicator window. Any help would be appreciated
Cheers,
Scott
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PA adaptive MACD:
Author: Mladen Rakic