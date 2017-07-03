Indicators: PA adaptive MACD

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PA adaptive MACD:

Phase accumulation adaptive MACD - completely adaptive MACD

Author: Mladen Rakic

 

One more (usual due to small pictures in the official post) example of using this type of MACD

Since we are looking for a trend, used on somewhat higher time frame, this is what the results are (defaults settings, only the color change set to middle ("floating zero") level cross


It is giving timely signals, and even though it is not a grail, results are acceptable

 
Really nice indicator and innovative idea, Thank you
 
cozyman:
Really nice indicator and innovative idea, Thank you

Automated-Trading:

PA adaptive MACD:

Author: Mladen Rakic


I like the idea.  Thanks for sharing. Somehow, the indicator cant be displayed, just a blank pane even though it can be selected by blindly clicking inside the indicator window.  Any help would be appreciated

Cheers,

Scott

 
stanwell:


I like the idea.  Thanks for sharing. Somehow, the indicator cant be displayed, just a blank pane even though it can be selected by blindly clicking inside the indicator window.  Any help would be appreciated

Cheers,

Scott

Check here : Build 1090 bug fixes ...
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