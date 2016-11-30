4hour range two horizontal lines indicator please help
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Hello. I am trying to transition from MT4 to MT5 and in order to do that, i need help with an indicator. Can you guys please help me out?
I need an indicator that Makes two horizontal lines across the range of the first two 4Hour candlesticks on the H4 Timeframe Chart. I have screenshotted what it looks like on MT4.