Add RCI (3 lines) oscilator

New comment
 

Hello MT5 team,

Please add RCI (3 lines) oscilator indicator by default.

 And GMMA, MTF Moving Average lines as well

Thanks in advace! 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I will ask a fee each time you quote me
 
h19e:

Hello MT5 team,

Please add RCI (3 lines) oscilator indicator by default.

 And GMMA, MTF Moving Average lines as well

Thanks in advace! 

Thanks

New comment