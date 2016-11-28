Strategy Tester
sergiodv: finding that the close represented is far higher than what is actual on the chart.
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I am having difficulty getting accurate Strategy tester results.
I am finding that the close represented is far higher than what is actual on the chart.
I think this is a bug withing MT4 as it occurs with many EA;s including the standard test EA that comes with MT4 (MACD Sample0
Has anyone else encuntered the same problem and has it been fixed.
Thanks in advance