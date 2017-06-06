expert advisor - miscellaneous questions - page 42

New comment
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Only for the chart symbol.

These are all related to the chart symbol.

Use MarketInfo when you are working with symbols other then the chart symbol.


OK!

Sounds good! Because I only open orders same as chart symbols.

 
Ticket = OrderSend( _Symbol, OP_BUY, lotsize, Bid, slippage, sl, tp, "trade panel", magic, 0, clrRed );

You don't open a buy with Bid

 
Keith Watford:
Ticket = OrderSend( _Symbol, OP_BUY, lotsize, Bid, slippage, sl, tp, "trade panel", magic, 0, clrRed );

You don't open a buy with Bid

Yes you are right! I changed it.

 
#Multiple Orders Close - Closed for now
 

#Expert Advisor Name - Open

Q:  Is it possible to change of EA name by the code, please?

Thanks in advance.

 
Only the comment in OrderSend()
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Only the comment in OrderSend()

I meant on Chart. Is not possible, please?

ea name

 
I dont think so.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
I dont think so.

OK! Thanks!

#Expert Advisor Name - Closed

 

#Margin Call & Stop Out Level - Open

I try to get Margin Call & Stop Out levels with below code but it isn't give me right value.

Q:  How can I write code for Margin Call & Stop Out levels ( for Currency and Percentage ), please?

Thanks in advance.

( I still research and trying something for them )

1...353637383940414243
New comment