expert advisor - miscellaneous questions - page 42
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Only for the chart symbol.
These are all related to the chart symbol.
Use MarketInfo when you are working with symbols other then the chart symbol.
OK!
Sounds good! Because I only open orders same as chart symbols.
You don't open a buy with Bid
You don't open a buy with Bid
Yes you are right! I changed it.
#Expert Advisor Name - Open
Q: Is it possible to change of EA name by the code, please?
Thanks in advance.
Only the comment in OrderSend()
I meant on Chart. Is not possible, please?
I dont think so.
OK! Thanks!
#Expert Advisor Name - Closed
#Margin Call & Stop Out Level - Open
I try to get Margin Call & Stop Out levels with below code but it isn't give me right value.
Q: How can I write code for Margin Call & Stop Out levels ( for Currency and Percentage ), please?
Thanks in advance.
( I still research and trying something for them )