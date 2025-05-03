Discussion of article "MQL5 Programming Basics: Global Variables of the Terminal" - page 4
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Apparently the working conditions with them have changed - I put them in the robot for testing (in general, glob variables of the client terminal are needed there).
compiler writes errors, I use them in void OnTick()
I still can't figure out how to work with them
I have a request in the context of solving the problem of tracking custom indicator values when opening positions.
because this value is lost when reloading the terminal, if you do it with ordinary variables.